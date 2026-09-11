Delhi Police and central agencies have stepped up vigilance in the national capital for the upcoming BRICS Summit following Intelligence Bureau alerts about possible attempts to disrupt VVIP movement, breach security, and create disturbances.

Security Heightened in Delhi Ahead of BRICS Summit

The Delhi Police and central security agencies have stepped up vigilance in the national capital ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit following Intelligence Bureau alerts about possible attempts to disrupt VVIP movement, breach security arrangements and create disturbances, top IB sources said. The security inputs have flagged potential threats including graffiti, drone activity and attempts to intrude onto VVIP routes, prompting agencies to strengthen surveillance and intelligence gathering across key areas.

Specific Threats and Assessments

The threat assessment is being carried out on the basis of country- and issue-specific inputs, with agencies apprehending that disputes and sensitive issues involving participating countries could be exploited to organise protests or cause disruptions during the summit. Sources said China-related Tibetan protests and issues concerning Russia are among the factors being considered as part of the security assessment. Khalistan-related threats have also been flagged, with agencies receiving emails and other inputs concerning the issue from time to time, sources added.

Surveillance and Coordination Efforts

Security agencies are closely monitoring social media platforms and digital communication channels for protest calls, mobilisation efforts, provocative content and indications of planned graffiti or other disruptive activities. Surveillance has been intensified around summit venues, hotels where delegates are likely to stay, VVIP routes, vital installations and major transportation hubs. The Delhi Police and central security and intelligence agencies are also maintaining real-time coordination and information sharing to identify potential threats and prevent any attempt to disrupt the high-profile event.

India's BRICS Chairship and Summit Details

India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12–13. It will mark India’s fourth Chairship of BRICS in 2026. India’s Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects India’s focus on strengthening existing achievements and institutional effectiveness. It places development, sustainability and innovation at the heart of the agenda. It also highlights the aspirations of the Global South. India seeks to reinforce BRICS as a constructive and solutions-oriented forum. (ANI)