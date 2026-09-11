Security has been heightened at Bharat Mandapam for the 18th BRICS Summit. Delhi Police has deployed 15,000 personnel, paramilitary forces, and is using CCTVs and other tech to ensure safety for the 16 attending Heads of State.

Security has been tightened at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, with Delhi Police stepping up deployment, surveillance and preparedness measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-level event.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi Sachin Sharma said police personnel have been deployed across different sector zones in New Delhi and security drills have been conducted as part of the preparations. "Police have been deployed in different sector zones across New Delhi. Drills have been conducted. CCTVs are being monitored. Meetings have been held with agencies... Our technical equipment has been installed so that any threat can be detected. We are ensuring that the public does not face any kind of inconvenience," Sharma said.

India's BRICS Chairship and Theme

This is India’s fourth Chairship of BRICS in 2026. India’s Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". The theme reflects India’s focus on strengthening existing achievements and institutional effectiveness.

Extensive Security Mobilisation

The two-day summit will bring together leaders and senior representatives from BRICS member and partner countries, besides heads of regional and international organisations. To ensure safety at the international event, Delhi Police has mobilised around 15,000 personnel and nearly 200 companies of paramilitary forces for security arrangements. For on-route security and traffic enforcement, specialised surveillance cameras are in place.

Coordination and High-Level Protection

Further, Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Manish Agarwal also said approximately 16 Heads of State are expected to attend the summit, including several leaders requiring high-level security protection. "Approximately 16 Heads of State are expected to attend, including several who require high-level security protection. The Delhi Police has coordinated extensively with various agencies, ranging from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other counterparts, to manage all meetings and events associated with the summit, both before and during the proceedings," Agarwal told ANI.

He said the Delhi Police has mobilised over 15,000 personnel, while the MHA has provided approximately 200 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies for law and order and other operational duties.

Route Security and Traffic Management

"We have sanitised the designated routes; the Delhi Police and the Traffic Branch will monitor them to guard against sabotage and ensure smooth traffic flow. In light of these movements, the Traffic Branch has issued advisories urging the public to avoid routes that may be disrupted. Details regarding the timings and dates have also been released," he said.

Vigilance and Contingency Planning

Agarwal said the police were also closely monitoring social media activity and potential snap demonstrations and had rehearsed contingency plans to deal with any eventuality. "While we are extremely vigilant about security, as the host country, it is also our responsibility to ensure our guests face no embarrassment and that nothing occurs in or around Delhi that could cause us international embarrassment. We are keeping a close watch on social media activity, potential snap demonstrations, and similar incidents," he said.

He added that the police were prepared to facilitate any unplanned visits by foreign guests to cultural and historical sites in Delhi and neighbouring states. "The Delhi Police is fully aware that many of our guests may wish to visit various sites; we are prepared for such potential excursions. During our state coordination meetings, we advised neighbouring states to establish robust security mechanisms on short notice should any such impromptu visits arise," Agarwal said.

Key Participants and Agenda

The summit will see participation from the current chairs of key regional organisations, including ASEAN, the African Union, the Gulf Cooperation Council, CELAC and the Eurasian Economic Union. The discussions are expected to focus on strategic trade resilience, cross-border payment mechanisms, energy security, and conflict-resolution pathways regarding ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and West Asia.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff and heads of other international institutions are also scheduled to attend. (ANI)