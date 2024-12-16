Delhi-NCR reinstates GRAP III: Diesel goods vehicles banned, stricter measures ahead

Delhi NCR reinstates GRAP III: Diesel goods vehicles banned, stricter measures ahead AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 3:03 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

In response to the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Centre's air quality panel on Monday (December 16) reintroduced the third phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-3). The decision follows the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the 'very poor' category, triggering a series of stringent measures to tackle the escalating pollution levels.

Currently, Delhi is facing a cold wave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting a minimum temperature of 4.5°C on Monday morning. Some areas of the city saw temperatures drop even further, with Pusa recording 3.5°C and Ayanagar 4.1°C. The combination of freezing temperatures and the deteriorating air quality has compounded the city's already severe pollution crisis, making it necessary for authorities to act swiftly.

Under the GRAP-3 guidelines, several key restrictions are now in place to curb pollution. Non-essential construction and demolition activities have been banned, a move designed to reduce dust and particulate matter in the air. The ban applies to all non-essential projects, though certain exceptions are allowed for national security, healthcare, and crucial public infrastructure projects.

The measures also target vehicle emissions, with restrictions on petrol vehicles that fail to meet BS-III emission norms and diesel vehicles that do not comply with BS-IV standards. These vehicles are now prohibited from entering Delhi and surrounding areas, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

To further reduce air pollution, authorities have ramped up efforts to control dust. Mechanised road-sweeping and water-sprinkling machines have been deployed across the city to keep roads clear of dust particles. Additionally, diesel generator sets, a known source of pollution, will only be allowed for emergency use during this phase.

