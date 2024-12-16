Karnataka govt locks down Muguru police station in Mysuru due to staff shortage

A police sub-station in Muguru, Mysuru, has been locked due to a lack of staff, leaving locals without nearby law enforcement. Despite being a key pilgrimage and highway hub, the station remains abandoned, sparking public outrage and demands for immediate government action to restore operations.

A police sub-station in Mysuru district has been locked and abandoned due to a lack of police personnel, raising serious concerns about law and order in the region. The sub-station, located in Muguru village of T. Narasipura constituency, remains non-functional despite the pressing need for police presence.

Ironically, this incident occurred in the home constituency of Karnataka’s Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the in-charge minister for Mysuru district. While the station was established to address law enforcement needs in the area, the lack of adequate staffing has rendered it unusable, leaving locals frustrated and forced to seek help from far-off police stations.



The Muguru police sub-station was established nearly 40 years ago to maintain law and order in this growing hub. Muguru is strategically located on the highway leading to Sri Male Mahadeshwara Hills, a major pilgrimage site, and Kollegal. It is home to the famous Muguru Tibba Devi Temple, attracting hundreds of devotees daily. Being a hobli (administrative) centre, the area also witnesses significant highway traffic and frequent accidents.

Despite these factors, the sub-station is currently locked due to insufficient staff. Presently, only one head constable and one constable were assigned to the sub-station, but both were relocated to other areas for bandobast (security) duties. With no personnel available, the sub-station has ceased operations, leaving locals vulnerable and law enforcement in disarray. The abandonment of the sub-station has triggered widespread criticism, with residents questioning the government's commitment to public safety. "This police station was crucial for addressing accidents and law-and-order issues in this busy area. Now, we don’t know where to turn in case of emergencies," lamented a local resident.

Muguru’s importance as a pilgrimage site and its proximity to a bustling highway make police presence critical. Devotees visiting the temple and highway commuters are left wondering who will ensure their safety in times of need.

The incident comes amid growing criticism of the Karnataka government’s management of public institutions. Reports suggest that several schools in the state have already been shut down due to staff shortages, and now, the lack of personnel in police stations is adding to the woes.

Citizens of Muguru have demanded the immediate appointment of sufficient police personnel to the sub-station. “The government must take urgent steps to restore law and order by deploying enough staff to this station. The current situation is unacceptable,” urged another resident.



The issue highlights the broader challenge of understaffed public institutions in Karnataka. While new infrastructure like police stations and schools is being announced, a lack of planning and resource allocation has left many such facilities non-operational.

Locals in Muguru are now awaiting a response from Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and the Karnataka government.

