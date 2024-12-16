Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru techie's father says, 'Will immerse ashes only after strict action'

The father of Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie who died by suicide on December 9, has called for severe punishment for those responsible for tormenting his son. He has vowed not to immerse his son's ashes until justice is served.

The father of Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie who tragically took his own life on December 9, has demanded strict punishment for those responsible for harassing his son. He vowed not to immerse Atul's ashes until justice was served. Atul, 34, was found hanging at his home in Munnekolalu, Bengaluru. Before his death, he left behind videos and notes, accusing his wife and in-laws of driving him to suicide through false allegations and relentless torment.

Atul Subhash suicide case: Nikita Singhania denies extortion allegations during interrogation

“I thank the Karnataka Police for arresting them (Subhash’s estranged wife and in-laws). All those who harassed my son should be punished so that he gets justice, and his soul rests in peace. I will not immerse the ashes of my son till we get justice,” Pawan Kumar told reporters here.

“My son was being harassed and tortured for money and humiliated by his wife... I request PM Narendra Modi and all concerned… please give us justice,” he said.

Subhash's estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, was apprehended in Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother, Nisha Singhania, and brother, Anuragh Singhania, were detained in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, according to police reports on Sunday.

“My son was broken from inside... Even after torture by his wife and in-laws, he didn’t tell anyone about it. His suicide note also mentioned that his parents be given custody of his child,” Kumar said.

“She (Subhash’s estranged wife) filed several false cases against us and my son. Strict action must be taken against all those who mentally tortured my son,” Kumar said.

Bengaluru police have arrested Nikita Singhania, her mother, and her brother in connection with the alleged abetment of techie Subhash Atul's suicide. Another relative, Sushil Singhania, is currently under investigation. Atul's father is demanding justice and the return of his grandson, stating he will not immerse his son's ashes until justice is served. The accused had previously filed anticipatory bail pleas after being summoned by the Bengaluru police.

Atul Subhash suicide case: Police arrest wife from Gurugram, her mother and brother from Prayagraj

Latest Videos