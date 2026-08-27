A Reddit user shared how a woman made her child relieve themselves inside a Delhi Metro coach despite being told about station washrooms. The incident has sparked outrage.

A metro ride in Delhi began as an ordinary journey but took an unexpected turn when a passenger claimed a woman made her child relieve themselves inside the coach. The incident was later shared on Reddit, where the passenger said she was left shocked after the woman ignored the option of using a station washroom.

The incident occurred on a metro between Janpath and the Secretariat area. In the post, the passenger shared that the coach was nearly empty when the woman, travelling with several children, approached her and asked where she could find a toilet.

Passenger warned the woman she could be jailed

"I told her there is a washroom at every station and tried to explain where she could go," she wrote. However, the woman allegedly began arguing and asked whether the child could relieve themselves on the tracks. "At this point I realized this might genuinely be her first time using the metro. So I told her, as seriously as possible: 'Nahi nahi, wahan bilkul nahi. Jail ho jayegi (No, no, not there. You could be jailed),'" the passenger said.

"She still didn't seem convinced about the washroom. Eventually I gave up and went back to my phone. I thought, Okay, whatever. Someone else will handle this. A few minutes later I looked up. And I saw her taking off her child's pants. I froze. My phone was still in my hand but my soul had already left the metro," she added. "She made the child poop right there in the coach."

The passenger further revealed that the woman used a bottle of water to clean the child afterwards. "There were a few other people in the next coach too, but everyone seemed completely committed to their phones. Nobody reacted. Meanwhile I'm sitting there like I've accidentally purchased a front-row ticket to an event I never wanted to attend. I couldn't say anything," she said.