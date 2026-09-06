Three people died and nine were rescued after a hostel building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan. A clash erupted between NSUI and ABVP workers at the site, with NSUI alleging the building was owned by a BJP MLA. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Tensions escalated at the Satya Niketan building collapse site in South-West Delhi on Sunday as National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers clashed during the ongoing rescue operations.

As this happened, NSUI President Vinod Jakhar demanded accountability while levelling allegations that the collapsed hostel building was operated by a BJP MLA.

Delhi police informed that three people have died in the building collapse, while nine have been rescued. Injured persons have been shifted to the AIIMS trauma centre.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, along with a dog squad, fire department teams, and other agencies, are carrying out rescue operations at the site of the hostel building collapse. JCB machines have been deployed to clear the debris.

According to Delhi Police, the exact number of people trapped or injured is not known at present.

NSUI blames BJP MLA, delayed response

Speaking to ANI, NSUI president Jakhar claimed that around 50 students were staying in the building at the time of the incident, many of them from Delhi University (DU). "Why is the media being stopped from reaching here? Because it turns out this building belongs to a BJP MLA. The situation is extremely terrible. Young children are inside. They are saying (that) someone's leg is trapped. Someone has passed away. We tried to save and pulled three people out. They were saying, 'Brother, save us. We don't want to die.' They had come to study, but became victims of this corruption. Now, some BJP and ABVP people have come, saying, 'Let's go, let's go,' neither allowing the media to stay nor allowing anyone who came to help to assist, because we were here for two hours," Jakhar said.

"We are not protesting. We are helping the children. As soon as one of our companions from NSUI got trapped inside, one of our companions received a call saying that the building had collapsed. We reached here within 15 minutes, but no one was here. No locals; only nearby PG residents were helping, because the building behind is also on the verge of collapsing. A book was found in the debris. This book stands as a witness to who is responsible for more than 50 deaths. Why did the police administration and the fire brigade arrive two hours late?" Jakhar said.

The NSUI president said that someone has to take responsiblity for the mishap that has left several trapped under the debris. "Someone has to take responsibility. Why did Delhi Police arrive just now? The media arrived before Delhi Police. Media arrived before the JCB, so you are a witness to this--who came and who didn't. More than 50 children. More than 50 students. There are girls (trapped) too. One girl's scooter also got crushed. We couldn't rescue her because of the scooter, but her hand was moving. May God grant that she survives," Jakhar said.

"They are students. Because students reside in PGs. We are standing here to help the students, standing with them. We want accountability and responsibility! Who will take responsibility for this? Will the Delhi Government take it, the Central Government, or the local MCD? Who will take it? Whose building is this, and what action will be taken against them? What about all the PGs that are in the same condition? Because earlier too, such incidents have happened, but they took no action," he added.

ABVP on rescue coordination

Meanwhile, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president and ABVP leader Aryan Maan said that students had been rescued and efforts were underway to rescue others trapped inside. "Some (students) are still trapped inside. We are in communication with them, and the entire NDRF team has arrived. I have spoken to the Chief Minister, and other teams are also on their way to assist the students. All the students are being taken to the hospital. We don't have specific details on their condition yet, but they have been taken to the hospital. I have spoken to the Chief Minister and the (MCD) Commissioner. We are coordinating with everyone regarding this incident, and all teams--including JCBs and fire brigade units--are present on-site," Maan said.

Eyewitness describes collapse

An eyewitness said the collapsed building was called 'Hostel Daze', a five-storey boys PG, and another adjacent building also collapsed. "The building that collapsed is called 'Hostel Daze'. Right next to it is another building that collapsed. 'Hostel Daze' is a dedicated boys PG. It was a five-storey building. The adjacent building also collapsed. All the students who were inside their rooms got trapped under the rubble. We will only know the exact number of trapped students by checking the registration records. The fire brigade and rescue teams have been at work--ever since the collapse--doing their absolute best to pull people out. Many students have suffered severe injuries. Rescuers are pulling them out with great difficulty," the eyewitness said.

Illegal construction suspected

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said preliminary information suggested work was being carried out to open a basement in the existing structure. "It appears that work was being done to open up a basement in the existing structure. It is a deeply unfortunate event. I spoke with the local MLA Anil Sharma - who was at the site. The entire MCD team is engaged in rescue operations. The Delhi Government and the MCD are providing all necessary assistance. We pray to the Almighty for the safety of everyone trapped inside, and the government will ensure that the strictest possible action is taken against those found responsible," Chahal said.

According to the police, the Delhi Fire Department received an alert regarding the incident at around 1:30 PM. Following the information, emergency personnel and rescue teams were mobilised to the location to assess the situation. A rescue operation is currently underway at the site. (ANI)