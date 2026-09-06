Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary inspected the historic Raj Complex in Madhubani, ordering its conservation. Meanwhile, the state is on high alert as the Ganga River's water level breaches the HFL, with the administration ready for flood challenges.

CM Reviews Historic Raj Complex

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday conducted a site inspection of the historic Raj Complex in Rajnagar and reviewed its rich heritage. The chief ministder directed officials to take necessary steps for its conservation, beautification, and proper development from a tourism perspective.

On the occasion, the CM also offered prayers at the Maa Kali Temple in Rajnagar and prayed for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the people of Bihar.

In a post on X, he wrote, "An inspection of the site of the historic Raj Parishad located in Rajnagar, Madhubani, was conducted to assess its rich heritage. Necessary directions were issued to officials for its appropriate development from the perspectives of conservation, beautification, and tourism. On this occasion, at the Maa Kali Temple in Rajnagar, a formal worship was performed, praying for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the people of Bihar."

Bihar on High Alert Amid Rising Ganga Levels

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh also spoke on flood preparedness and relief measures, stating that the district administration is prepared to tackle the challenges. Speaking to media persons in Munger, he said, "Bihar frequently faces flood situations... a situation has arisen, and the people of Bihar have been affected by it. This is the government's responsibility. The state government is taking action. The Chief Minister himself has conducted several aerial surveys to assess the flood situation... the district administration is prepared to tackle the challenges ahead..."

Special Vigilance Ordered in 5 Districts

Following a sharp rise in the water level of the Ganga River and the breaching of the Highest Flood Level (HFL) at Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Bihar government has issued instructions for special vigilance across five downstream districts as floodwaters are expected to move further downstream over the next one to three days.

According to the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the pressure of the water flow is expected to shift downstream over the next one to three days, impacting Hathidah and subsequent downstream gauge stations, where water levels may also surpass previous Highest Flood Level (HFL) marks. Concerned officials and field staff across the region have been directed to remain on high alert and continuously monitor the rising water levels as the situation develops.

Flood-like Conditions in Patna

Meanwhile, the water level of the Ganga River in Patna continues to rise, triggering flood-like conditions in low-lying areas along the riverbanks and prompting the administration to intensify relief and rescue preparations. Residents living in vulnerable areas have been advised to move to safer and higher locations, while administrative teams are continuously monitoring the situation and assessing affected areas to identify locations that may require immediate assistance.

The rising river water has increased concerns among people living in the Diara and other low-lying regions, with many residents worried about the safety of their homes and belongings.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) data recorded on September 6 at 10 am, the Ganga's water level at Rajghat Varanasi stood at 69.80 metres. The warning level is 70.262 metres, while the danger level is 71.262 metres. The highest flood level (HFL) is 73.901 metres. The water level was showing a falling trend at 1 cm per hour. (ANI)