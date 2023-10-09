Delhi High Court reserves order in NewsClick founder and HR head's arrest challenge

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Last week, the Delhi Police Special Cell conducted raids at 88 locations associated with the news portal and its journalists under the UAPA, resulting in the arrest of Purkayastha and Chakravarty.

    The Delhi High Court on Monday (October 9) reserved its order on the pleas filed by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakraborty, who are challenging their arrest by the Delhi Police Special Cell and their remand under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

    The decision came after a comprehensive hearing that included arguments from all sides, with Purkayastha and Chakraborty contesting their arrest, the FIR filed against them, and their seven-day remand custody.

    Last week, the Delhi Police Special Cell conducted raids at 88 locations associated with the news portal and its journalists under the UAPA, resulting in the arrest of Purkayastha and Chakravarty.

    An FIR was also lodged against the news portal under various sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code, alleging the illegal infusion of foreign funds in India as part of a conspiracy to disrupt sovereignty.

    The news portal strongly refuted the allegations made by the Delhi Police in its FIR, characterizing the case as an attempt to stifle free and independent press in India. It also emphasized that it had not received any funding or instructions from China or Chinese entities, nor had it advocated for violence, secession, or any illegal activities. It pointed to its publicly available online coverage as evidence of its credibility.

    NewsClick also noted that similar allegations had been investigated by three government agencies—the Enforcement Directorate, the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police, and the income tax department—none of which resulted in a chargesheet.

    The news portal argued that the latest FIR was an attempt to bypass the interim protection previously granted to the editor-in-chief and to effect the arrests under the UAPA in an illegal manner.

