SC stays Kerala HC order refusing to suspend conviction of disqualified Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal

The Supreme Court on Monday (Oct 9) said that PP Mohammed Faizal can continue as Lakshadweep MP and stayed the order of the Kerala High Court refusing to suspend the conviction.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (Oct 9) stayed the order of the Kerala High Court refusing to suspend the conviction of disqualified Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal. The top court said that Faisal can continue as Member of Parliament (MP) and a notice regarding the same has been sent to the Central Government. The case will be next heard after four weeks.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Sanjay Karol granted the stay.

The apex court was considering the petition filed by Faizal against the High Court order. Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and K R Shashi Prabhu appeared for him. According to the court, the SC's earlier decision to suspend a conviction will remain in effect.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court refused to overturn the conviction of Faizal in a case involving an attempted murder. However, the court decided to suspend his punishment in this instance. Faizal's conviction and sentence had previously been suspended by the High Court, but in August of this year, the Supreme Court overturned the decision and instructed the High Court to reconsider and decide Faizal's plea again within a six-week period.

Following a second hearing on the subject, Justice N Nagaresh issued an order on October 3 suspending the sentence against four people, including Faizal, who had been found guilty by the trial court.

In connection with a political issue during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, a sessions court in Kavaratti had found Faizal and three others guilty on January 11 of attempting to murder Padanath Salih, the son-in-law of former Union Minister and Indian National Congress politician, PM Sayeed. The trial court effectively imposed a 10-year prison sentence on each of the four accused.

