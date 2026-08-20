Sachin Pilot slammed the Rajasthan Education Dept's directive restricting entry and photography in govt schools, calling it a 'condemnable' order meant to cover up the dire and dilapidated condition of school infrastructure across the state.

'Done solely to cover up their own faults' Speaking to the media while joining the Congress protest outside the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Pilot said the directive was "condemnable" and questioned the rationale behind preventing people from photographing or recording the condition of government schools. "This order is condemnable; one cannot take photos or post videos to reveal the condition of the schools, and journalists are barred from entering, this is done solely to cover up their own faults," Pilot said.He alleged that government schools across Rajasthan were facing serious infrastructure-related problems and said the government should focus on improving their condition rather than restricting people from documenting them. "The condition of schools in Rajasthan is dire; the buildings are dilapidated, and some children have even died recently. Instead of improving the situation, you have enacted a law that prevents anyone from even reporting the issue," he said. Congress protests directive Pilot's remarks came amid a Congress protest against the Education Department's directive, with party leaders questioning restrictions on entry and photography inside government-run schools. The directive reportedly bars unauthorised persons from entering school premises and prohibits photography and videography without prior permission.The government has maintained the need for regulating access to school premises, particularly to ensure the safety and privacy of students. The Congress, however, has opposed the restrictions and argued that elected representatives, journalists and members of the public should be able to raise concerns about the functioning and infrastructure of government schools.Pilot said that rather than preventing photographs and videos from being taken, the government should address shortcomings in school infrastructure and ensure that students receive a safe and proper learning environment. Opposition intensifies criticism The Congress leader's intervention comes as the Opposition has intensified its criticism of the state government's education policies during the ongoing Rajasthan Assembly session. Congress MLAs have also staged a sit-in outside the Assembly over the issue, with party leaders demanding greater accountability from the Education Department.The controversy has brought renewed focus on the condition of government schools in Rajasthan and the balance between regulating access to educational institutions and allowing legitimate scrutiny of public infrastructure.Pilot also spoke on other political issues, including preparations for the upcoming municipal and Panchayati Raj elections and the proposed Uniform Civil Code Bill in the Rajasthan Assembly.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Congress national general secretary and MLA Sachin Pilot on Thursday strongly criticised the Rajasthan Education Department's recent directive restricting unauthorised entry, photography and videography inside government schools, alleging that the order was intended to prevent the actual condition of schools from being reported.Speaking to the media while joining the Congress protest outside the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Pilot said the directive was "condemnable" and questioned the rationale behind preventing people from photographing or recording the condition of government schools. "This order is condemnable; one cannot take photos or post videos to reveal the condition of the schools, and journalists are barred from entering, this is done solely to cover up their own faults," Pilot said.He alleged that government schools across Rajasthan were facing serious infrastructure-related problems and said the government should focus on improving their condition rather than restricting people from documenting them. "The condition of schools in Rajasthan is dire; the buildings are dilapidated, and some children have even died recently. Instead of improving the situation, you have enacted a law that prevents anyone from even reporting the issue," he said.Pilot's remarks came amid a Congress protest against the Education Department's directive, with party leaders questioning restrictions on entry and photography inside government-run schools. The directive reportedly bars unauthorised persons from entering school premises and prohibits photography and videography without prior permission.The government has maintained the need for regulating access to school premises, particularly to ensure the safety and privacy of students. The Congress, however, has opposed the restrictions and argued that elected representatives, journalists and members of the public should be able to raise concerns about the functioning and infrastructure of government schools.Pilot said that rather than preventing photographs and videos from being taken, the government should address shortcomings in school infrastructure and ensure that students receive a safe and proper learning environment.The Congress leader's intervention comes as the Opposition has intensified its criticism of the state government's education policies during the ongoing Rajasthan Assembly session. Congress MLAs have also staged a sit-in outside the Assembly over the issue, with party leaders demanding greater accountability from the Education Department.The controversy has brought renewed focus on the condition of government schools in Rajasthan and the balance between regulating access to educational institutions and allowing legitimate scrutiny of public infrastructure.Pilot also spoke on other political issues, including preparations for the upcoming municipal and Panchayati Raj elections and the proposed Uniform Civil Code Bill in the Rajasthan Assembly.