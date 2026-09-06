Manipur's final photo electoral roll for 2026 is out, with 19,60,620 total electors across 60 constituencies. The list shows more female voters (10,06,962) than male voters (9,53,350), with a gender ratio of 1056.

The Final Photo Electoral Rolls of all 60 Assembly Constituencies of Manipur were published on Sunday by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in compliance with the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

Final Elector Statistics

The total number of electors in Manipur as per the Final Electoral Rolls, 2026 stands at 19,60,620, including 9,53,350 male electors, 10,06,962 female electors and 308 third-gender electors. The final roll has an EP ratio of 51.99 and a gender ratio of 1056. The Election Commission has advised electors to verify their names in the final photo electoral rolls at the offices of EROs, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The rolls can also be downloaded from the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur.

Draft Roll Preparation Process

According to the data, the total number of electors before the draft publication on May 18, 2026, was 20,93,076, comprising 10,10,317 male, 10,82,459 female and 300 third-gender voters. After the enumeration process, 19,34,399 enumeration forms were received, while 1,58,677 electors whose forms were not received were excluded from the draft electoral roll. These exclusions included electors marked absent, shifted, deceased, duplicate and others.

Verification and Finalisation

The Draft Electoral Roll was published on July 5, 2026, with 19,34,399 electors. During the verification process, notices were issued to 91,178 unmapped electors and 11,30,655 electors with logical discrepancies, taking the total notices issued to 12,21,833. Following hearings and verification of documents, 26,362 electors were marked ineligible due to reasons including unsatisfactory documents, absence, death, shifting or duplication. During the claims and objections period from July 5 to August 4, 2026, a total of 96,985 claims and objections were processed. Subsequently, 56,871 electors were added and 30,650 electors were deleted from the draft roll.

Service Voters and Distribution

The final electoral roll also includes the service voters' list with September 6 publication, based on July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. The total number of service electors enrolled stands at 20,819. Copies of the Final Photo Electoral Rolls of each Assembly Constituency were handed over to authorised representatives of recognised national and state political parties during a meeting on Sunday. (ANI)