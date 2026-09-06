The UPPSC Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination-2025 is underway in Lucknow. Over 22,000 candidates are appearing at 52 centres amidst stringent security and traffic arrangements to ensure a fair and smooth conduct of the exam.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting the Uttar Pradesh Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination-2025 today. In Lucknow, it is being held in two shifts.

Over 22,000 candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 52 centres in Lucknow.

Strict Security Measures in Place

Each examination centre has sub-inspectors, head constables/constables and women constables deployed. All Assistant Commissioners of Police and station house officers are regularly patrolling their respective areas.

Mobile phones, smartwatches, electronic devices and other prohibited materials are strictly banned inside the examination centres. Special arrangements have also been made to ensure that the examination is conducted fairly and without any incidents of cheating.

Massive Turnout at Exam Centres

Candidates were seen arriving at the examination centres since early morning for verification and entry. Long queues were witnessed outside centres, including Vidya National PG College, as candidates lined up.

Comprehensive Traffic and Digital Surveillance

In view of the movement of candidates, adequate traffic police personnel will be deployed at railway and bus stations, metro stations, taxi stands and around examination centres. Traffic inspectors will inspect the centres and surrounding routes a day before the examination to ensure proper arrangements. The police's social media cell will monitor all platforms around the clock. (ANI)