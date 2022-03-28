Delhi government to establish boarding schools for homeless kids

The procedures of the same will be worked out in a few of weeks, according to an official privy to the development. "The school's procedures would be worked out in close consultation with the Departments of Social Welfare, Women and Child Development (WCD), and Education," he told PTI.

The Delhi government's three ministries would work closely together to establish a boarding school for homeless children, as revealed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during his budget address. The AAP-led government has given up Rs 10 crore for the establishment of such a school.

When asked how the concept for the school came about, the official stated that there was an increase in the number of homeless children following the epidemic.

"It was discovered that the number of youngsters spotted at traffic lights rose following the pandemic compared to the pre-pandemic period. We conducted a pilot project in Malviya Nagar with the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and district officials to evaluate how they might benefit from residential facilities. We identified the children, how they ended up there, and discovered that by giving them with housing, we may be able to keep them from begging," he added.

There are three types of street children: those who run away from their families and live alone on the street; those who spend most of their time on the streets fending for themselves but come home on a regular basis; and children from street families who live on the streets with their families.

Sisodia recommended Rs 10 crore for the boarding school, stating that the government has made various steps to give basic education to homeless children, but that these efforts have been only partially effective.

During the post-budget news conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also mentioned the idea, saying that previous efforts in this area had not yielded the expected results due to a lack of personal touch. In discussing the project, he stated that the youngsters would receive emotional and psychological care at the school, which would have "five-star" amenities.

