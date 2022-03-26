Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Budget 2022-2023: Manish Sisodia presents 'Rozgaar budget' for national capital

    For the budget 2022-23, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP administration invited Delhi residents to participate in the budget-making process by sending recommendations to the Finance Department via its website. The government received almost 5,000 proposals and a wide range of perspectives.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 26, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

     

    Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Delhi, will submit the annual budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday. Further, Sisodia would propose the "The Delhi Appropriation Bill, 2022" in the legislature.

    For the budget 2022-23, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP administration invited Delhi residents to participate in the budget-making process by sending recommendations to the Finance Department via its website. In Delhi, the AAP administration implemented participatory budgeting. The government received almost 5,000 proposals and a wide range of perspectives.

    Here are the highlights: 

    • Delhi's share in country's GDP increased from 3.94 per cent in 2011-12 to 4.21 per cent in 2021-22

    • In the previous seven years, more than 1.78 lakh young people have found work in Delhi, with 51,307 of them working for the government. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the private sector in Delhi has created over 10 lakh employment.

    • Manish Sisodia presents Rs 75,800 crore budget

    • The budget aims to create 20 lakh new jobs in Delhi in the next five years

    • The aim for this year's budget is to assist individuals in recovering from the negative effects of demonetisation, the COVID-19 outbreak, and GST: Manish Sisodia

    • Sisodia: Today we are presenting 'Rozgaar Budget' which aims to accelerate economic welfare.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
