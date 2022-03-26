Delhi Budget 2022-2023: Manish Sisodia presents 'Rozgaar budget' for national capital
For the budget 2022-23, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP administration invited Delhi residents to participate in the budget-making process by sending recommendations to the Finance Department via its website. The government received almost 5,000 proposals and a wide range of perspectives.
Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Delhi, will submit the annual budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday. Further, Sisodia would propose the "The Delhi Appropriation Bill, 2022" in the legislature.
Here are the highlights:
Delhi's share in country's GDP increased from 3.94 per cent in 2011-12 to 4.21 per cent in 2021-22
In the previous seven years, more than 1.78 lakh young people have found work in Delhi, with 51,307 of them working for the government. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the private sector in Delhi has created over 10 lakh employment.
Manish Sisodia presents Rs 75,800 crore budget
The budget aims to create 20 lakh new jobs in Delhi in the next five years
- The aim for this year's budget is to assist individuals in recovering from the negative effects of demonetisation, the COVID-19 outbreak, and GST: Manish Sisodia
Sisodia: Today we are presenting 'Rozgaar Budget' which aims to accelerate economic welfare.