Delhi Budget 2022-2023: Manish Sisodia presents 'Rozgaar budget' for national capital

For the budget 2022-23, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP administration invited Delhi residents to participate in the budget-making process by sending recommendations to the Finance Department via its website. The government received almost 5,000 proposals and a wide range of perspectives.

Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Delhi, will submit the annual budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday. Further, Sisodia would propose the "The Delhi Appropriation Bill, 2022" in the legislature.

For the budget 2022-23, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP administration invited Delhi residents to participate in the budget-making process by sending recommendations to the Finance Department via its website. In Delhi, the AAP administration implemented participatory budgeting. The government received almost 5,000 proposals and a wide range of perspectives.

Here are the highlights: