Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces doorstep ration delivery, check details here

    Chandigarh, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 3:19 PM IST

    The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced to begin the doorstep delivery ration in the state on Monday. The scheme would be an option and will be provided only upon request as per the CM. 

    The interested residents will need to connect with the concerned department, and the government officials will call back for the timings of the delivery. 

    Post the confirmation, the ration will be delivered at the confirmed time. Mann added that the government has decided to make people's lives more comfortable. He stated that the scheme would be rolled out soon post working out the modalities.

    It is to note that the similar scheme Aam Aadmi Party tried to execute in Delhi, however, it got delayed after the Central government's intervention.

    Under the Delhi government's doorstep delivery scheme, the Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, promised home delivery of 100 essential public services, including caste and marriage, driving licence, and new water connections, and set up a special helpline number for the purpose.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended the state's free ration scheme by three months until June 30, 2022 in last week. This was the first decision of the Yogi-led state government after being re-elected as the CM of the state. 

    Also, the Union Cabinet extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) scheme for another six months, until September 2022, with each beneficiary eligible for an additional 5-kilogram free ration every month in addition to the normal NFSA quota of foodgrains.

    Phase-V of PM-GKAY's was scheduled to end in March. The scheme, the world's largest food security programme, has been in operation since April 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in charge of the cabinet meeting.

