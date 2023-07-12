Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi floods: CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting, section 144 in flood-affected areas

    According to the flood-tracking portal of the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at the Old Railway Bridge surpassed the 207-meter mark at 4 am, marking the first occurrence since 2013. By 8 am on Wednesday, it had risen to 207.25 meters.

    Delhi floods: CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting, section 144 in flood-affected areas AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (July 12) called for an emergency meeting at the Delhi secretariat amid the rise in water level of river Yamuna. In response to the flood situation, the Delhi Police have implemented section 144 CrPC in vulnerable areas of Delhi. Government agencies have reported that the Yamuna river in Delhi has reached a dangerous level of 207.25 meters, closely approaching the record high of 207.49 meters recorded in 1978.

    According to the flood-tracking portal of the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at the Old Railway Bridge surpassed the 207-meter mark at 4 am, marking the first occurrence since 2013. By 8 am on Wednesday, it had risen to 207.25 meters.

    Balasore train accident: Seven railway employees suspended; check details

    It is anticipated that the river will rise to 207.35 metres by 12 noon on Wednesday and continue to rise further, an official of the irrigation and flood control department said. Delhi witnessed a rapid rise in the Yamuna water level over the last three days.

    It jumped from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 pm on Monday, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

    On Monday night, the water level of the river exceeded the evacuation threshold of 206 meters, resulting in the relocation of residents from flood-prone areas to safer places. Additionally, the Old Railway Bridge was closed to both road and rail traffic. According to data from the CWC, the current water level of 207.25 meters is the highest since 2013, when the river reached a level of 207.32 meters.

    Himachal Pradesh floods devastation in numbers: At least 95 killed, Rs 4,000 crore damage

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's France Visit: There's more beyond the Marine Rafale and Scorpene

    PM Modi's France Visit: There's more beyond the Marine Rafale and Scorpene

    Know what causes traffic in Bengaluru? Your suggestion can get you coffee with traffic cops vkp

    Know what causes traffic in Bengaluru? Your suggestion can get you coffee with traffic cops

    Balasore train accident: Seven railway employees suspended; check details AJR

    BREAKING: Balasore train accident: Seven railway employees suspended; check details

    House rents soaring in Bengaluru; tenants being told to 'take it or leave it' vkp

    House rents soaring in Bengaluru; tenants being told to 'take it or leave it'

    Inside Congress gameplan in Karnataka for Lok Sabha 2024

    Inside Congress gameplan in Karnataka for Lok Sabha 2024

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Singh SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Nirahua BOLD song Jawani Ke Ketali goes viral WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress-Nirahua's BOLD song ‘Jawani Ke Ketali’ goes viral-WATCH

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Rohit Sharma expresses frustration over India's pace attack injuries osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Rohit Sharma expresses frustration over India's pace attack injuries

    Boost Your Vision with These 7 Nutrient-Rich Food MSW EAI

    Boost your Vision with these 7 nutrient-rich food

    PM Modi's France Visit: There's more beyond the Marine Rafale and Scorpene

    PM Modi's France Visit: There's more beyond the Marine Rafale and Scorpene

    Know what causes traffic in Bengaluru? Your suggestion can get you coffee with traffic cops vkp

    Know what causes traffic in Bengaluru? Your suggestion can get you coffee with traffic cops

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon