Delhi floods: CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting, section 144 in flood-affected areas

According to the flood-tracking portal of the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at the Old Railway Bridge surpassed the 207-meter mark at 4 am, marking the first occurrence since 2013. By 8 am on Wednesday, it had risen to 207.25 meters.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (July 12) called for an emergency meeting at the Delhi secretariat amid the rise in water level of river Yamuna. In response to the flood situation, the Delhi Police have implemented section 144 CrPC in vulnerable areas of Delhi. Government agencies have reported that the Yamuna river in Delhi has reached a dangerous level of 207.25 meters, closely approaching the record high of 207.49 meters recorded in 1978.

It is anticipated that the river will rise to 207.35 metres by 12 noon on Wednesday and continue to rise further, an official of the irrigation and flood control department said. Delhi witnessed a rapid rise in the Yamuna water level over the last three days.

It jumped from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 pm on Monday, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

On Monday night, the water level of the river exceeded the evacuation threshold of 206 meters, resulting in the relocation of residents from flood-prone areas to safer places. Additionally, the Old Railway Bridge was closed to both road and rail traffic. According to data from the CWC, the current water level of 207.25 meters is the highest since 2013, when the river reached a level of 207.32 meters.

