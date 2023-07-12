Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Balasore train accident: Seven railway employees suspended; check details

    The investigation conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, previously indicated that the accident occurred as a result of deficiencies in the alteration of the signalling circuit at the North Signal Goomty of the station.

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    A total of seven employees, including three individuals who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), have been suspended on grounds of neglecting their duties, a top official said. This comes as a disciplinary action following the triple train collision near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district, Odisha, which resulted in the tragic loss of 293 lives and over 1,200 injuries on June 2.

    Anil Kumar Mishra, the General Manager of South Eastern Railway, expressed his disappointment during a press briefing. He stated that had the officials been more vigilant and attentive, the accident could have been averted. The suspension of the employees serves as a consequence for their alleged dereliction of duty, which contributed to the tragic train crash.

    So far, the railways have suspended seven employees, including three who were arrested by the CBI. According to norms, an employee arrested for 24 hours stands suspended, Mishra told reporters after visiting the accident site.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken further action in the case by arresting three railway employees, namely senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan, and Technician Pappu Kumar.

    They have been placed on another four-day remand, starting from Wednesday. Following the completion of their initial five-day remand, the three individuals were presented before the CBI designated court.

    The investigation conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, previously indicated that the accident occurred as a result of deficiencies in the alteration of the signalling circuit at the North Signal Goomty of the station.

    The incident involved the Howrah-bound Coromandel Express colliding with a stationary goods train, causing significant damage to its coaches and derailing them. Additionally, some coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, which was passing by at the same time, were toppled by the impact.

