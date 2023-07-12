Himachal Pradesh floods devastation in numbers: At least 95 killed, Rs 4,000 crore damage

Furthermore, more than 1,300 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali and Shimla-Kalka highways, have been blocked due to landslides following the flash floods in Himachal Pradesh.

Torrential rain in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in extensive devastation, including landslides, power outages, blocked roads, and damaged bridges. The death toll has now reached 95, and numerous tourists are stranded in various parts of the hill state. The estimated cost of the damage is reportedly between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 4,000 crore.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh floods: Panchvaktra temple stands tall in grim reminder of Rishikesh's Shiva statue in 2013

Furthermore, more than 1,300 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali and Shimla-Kalka highways, have been blocked due to landslides. However, one-way traffic from Manali to Mandi has been opened, allowing over 1,000 stranded tourist vehicles to pass through overnight.

The rain has caused significant damage to infrastructure, with 40 bridges being impacted. In response to the situation, schools throughout the state have been closed until July 15. Over 20,000 individuals have been evacuated from their homes in the affected areas.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu visited Kullu on Tuesday to assess the extent of the floods and landslides. While acknowledging that the situation has improved significantly, the Chief Minister emphasized that there is still much work to be done.

The continuous rainfall over the past four days has resulted in widespread devastation across North India, particularly in Himachal Pradesh. Multiple fatalities, landslides, and property destruction have been reported, making Himachal Pradesh the hardest-hit state.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh deluge threatens to further spike tomato prices in North India

According to the weather office, the unprecedented rainfall is a result of the convergence of a western disturbance and monsoonal winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy, very heavy, and extremely heavy rainfall in 23 states across the country. Uttarakhand has been issued a red alert, while West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall.