A property dealer was shot dead in broad daylight outside a gym in north Delhi’s Narela on Thursday morning after two unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle allegedly unleashed a barrage of bullets, police said.

A property dealer was shot dead in broad daylight outside a gym in north Delhi’s Narela on Thursday morning after two unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle allegedly unleashed a barrage of bullets, police said. The victim, identified as Pramod, was walking outside the gym with a neighbour when the attackers approached on a motorcycle and opened fire at around 7.15 am.

Panic gripped as the gunmen reportedly fired nearly 16 rounds, several of which struck Pramod.

The assailants fled the scene immediately after the shooting, leaving Pramod critically injured. He was subsequently declared dead.

Police said a preliminary investigation points towards a possible extortion demand or an old personal rivalry as the motive behind the killing. However, the exact reason for the attack is yet to be established.

Multiple police teams have been deployed to crack the case. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned to identify the attackers, reconstruct their escape route and trace their movements before and after the shooting.