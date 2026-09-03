A 28-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend inside a hotel room in Delhi’s Lahori Gate area on Thursday.

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend inside a hotel room in Delhi’s Lahori Gate area on Thursday. The accused man, after allegedly attacking her with a knife, reportedly consumed poison in an apparent attempt to end his life and was subsequently rushed to a hospital.

The couple had checked into Hotel Prince on Wednesday evening, police said. The man is reportedly a native of Rajasthan, while the woman hailed from Bihar.

According to police, the man allegedly attacked the woman during the night, inflicting multiple stab wounds. He then consumed a poisonous substance and was found unconscious inside the hotel room.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when hotel staff discovered the woman lying in a pool of blood. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The accused, meanwhile, remains hospitalised and is undergoing treatment.

According to a police statement, Lahori Gate Police Station received information on Thursday morning about a man and a woman found unconscious at Hotel Prince.

"A police team immediately reached the spot, where a woman was found lying unconscious with multiple stab injuries. A man was also found unconscious at the same location," police said.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman was declared brought dead, while the man continued to receive medical treatment, an officer said.

The woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police are also working to reconstruct the exact sequence of events inside the hotel room and ascertain what led to the alleged stabbing and the accused’s subsequent suicide attempt.