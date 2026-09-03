Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced the transformation of the Okhla landfill into an "Oxygen Park". The project aims to develop 37 acres of reclaimed land into a green space, providing fresh air to residents who endured the dump's stench.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said that the move to transform Okhla landfill into an “Oxygen Park” is aimed at ensuring that reclaimed landfill land does not go to waste and instead becomes a cleaner, greener space for people in the area.

The Chief Minister noted that the State government has planned to give a green makeover to the landfill, with approximately 37 acres of reclaimed land set to be developed into an “Oxygen Park". The government plans to use the land recovered during the ongoing process of clearing the garbage dump for greenery and public use. The proposed park is part of the government’s larger effort to reclaim land occupied by Delhi’s major garbage dumps. Once developed, the Okhla site could see a significant change from a waste-filled area to a green landscape. The State administration hopes the initiative will not only add more greenery to the capital but also demonstrate how land recovered from long-standing landfill sites can be put to productive use.

CM Details Land Reclamation Success

Addressing a gathering during the official rollout of new public transit assets and testing facilities earlier today, Gupta pointed to the successful clearance of a massive legacy landfill site in Delhi. Detailing the transformation of the erstwhile dumping yard into a recreational and environmental asset, she said, "The Okhla dumping station held approximately 70 lakh metric tonnes of garbage; we cleared it all, leaving behind only the fresh waste accumulated over the last year."

She added, “An 'Oxygen Park' will be built on this site. The people who endured the stench of this garbage mountain for years will now enjoy cool, fresh air and a pollution-free environment thanks to this Oxygen Park.”

The Chief Minister confirmed that infrastructure development on the cleared plot will begin shortly. “We have reclaimed approximately 37 acres of land here, and work on the Oxygen Park will commence very soon,” Rekha Gupta added. (ANI)