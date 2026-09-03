Content creator Harshit Sureka lost his MacBook during heavy rain in Ballia, but an honest e-rickshaw driver found it and returned it, restoring faith in humanity.

In a rare story of honesty and kindness, a content creator from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district recovered his lost MacBook worth Rs 2 lakh after an e-rickshaw driver returned it.

Harshit Sureka shared the incident in an Instagram video, recalling how he lost the device while returning home from the gym late at night. It was raining heavily, and in his hurry, the top box attached to his bike fell off without him noticing. Inside were his MacBook, a personal diary and other important belongings.

Sureka said he only realised the box was missing after reaching home. “Mera heartbeat jaise ek second mein 100 se 500 pahunch gaya,” he recalled.

Search In Heavy Rain

Panicked, he retraced his route in the rain, travelling back 3-4 km to search for the box. He asked people along the road if they had seen it fall. Someone eventually told him that an e-rickshaw driver had picked it up.

With no way of identifying the driver, Sureka went to the police station to report the loss. While waiting, he remembered that the box had stickers with his Instagram and YouTube handles.

Sureka checked his Instagram message requests and found a message with the driver’s number. He immediately called and confirmed the driver had the box.

Travelling another 4-5 km in the opposite direction, he met the driver and collected his belongings. Overwhelmed with gratitude, he offered money as a token of appreciation, but the driver refused.

Sureka said the incident restored his faith in people. “Stop being judgmental. The world is a very nice place to live in. Yes, there are bad people. But if you do good deeds, maybe it was one of my karma that I got this back. Maybe he was a good person that’s why he returned it back. So, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

The video has since gone viral, with viewers praising the driver’s honesty and Sureka’s reminder that kindness still exists.