Kolkata Police arrested six people after the Camac Street office of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly vandalised. The TMC has accused BJP workers of the attack, claiming they ransacked the office and assaulted security personnel.

TMC Alleges BJP Involvement The development came after the Trinamool Congress alleged that a group of people associated with the BJP entered the office in the early hours of Thursday and vandalised the premises and assaulted security personnel. TMC IT Cell in-charge Upashna Chaudhary alleged that the incident took place at around 3:30 am when the alleged BJP workers arrived at the Camac Street office. She claimed that the security guards were assaulted and that the group forcibly entered the office and ransacked the premises.Chaudhary said police personnel were present outside the office when party workers reached the spot in the morning but alleged that they were not initially permitted to enter the premises. She further alleged that attempts were made to contact the police while the incident was underway but claimed that there was no response at the time. Chaudhary said the TMC would identify those allegedly involved in the incident using CCTV and other video footage and submit the details to the police. She also said the party would pursue legal and democratic avenues in connection with the incident. Mahua Moitra Details the Incident TMC MP Mahua Moitra, speaking from Delhi, also alleged that CCTV footage showed around 20 to 25 people arriving at the building at around 4:30 am. She claimed that the group allegedly snatched mobile phones from security guards and threatened them with metal rods before entering the sixth and seventh floors. Moitra alleged that some of the intruders had covered their faces and that offices were subsequently vandalised. She said TMC workers had caught six people and handed them over to the police. Kolkata Police subsequently confirmed that six people had been arrested in connection with the Camac Street incident. Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP, Questions Judiciary TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that both his Amtala and Camac Street offices had been vandalised and ransacked within the last month. In a social media post, Banerjee accused the BJP of “vandalism, violence and lawlessness” and questioned whether the judiciary would intervene to uphold the rule of law and protect constitutional rights. The Trinamool Congress also alleged that electronic items, including air purifiers, printers and televisions, were taken away from the office during the incident."BJP’s “Good Governance”. Double Engine style.Vandalism. Violence. Lawlessness.Both my offices( Amtala and Camac street) have been vandalised and ransacked in the last one month. The POLICE and BJP goons seem to fear NEITHER THE LAW NOR THE JUDICIARY. This is no longer mere lawlessness. This is open defiance of the rule of law.If this does not shake the conscience of the judiciary, what will?" he posted on X."Shame on the cowardly CM@SuvenduWB,@AmitShah,@ombirlakotaand@narendramodi. This is how the Opposition is being treated in India today@IPUparliament.Will the Judiciary finally intervene to uphold the rule of law, protect constitutional rights and ensure that the authority of the Constitution is not reduced to a mere formality?" Banerjee said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Kolkata Police has arrested six people in connection with an alleged vandalism incident at the Camac Street office of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, police said.The development came after the Trinamool Congress alleged that a group of people associated with the BJP entered the office in the early hours of Thursday and vandalised the premises and assaulted security personnel. TMC IT Cell in-charge Upashna Chaudhary alleged that the incident took place at around 3:30 am when the alleged BJP workers arrived at the Camac Street office. She claimed that the security guards were assaulted and that the group forcibly entered the office and ransacked the premises.Chaudhary said police personnel were present outside the office when party workers reached the spot in the morning but alleged that they were not initially permitted to enter the premises. She further alleged that attempts were made to contact the police while the incident was underway but claimed that there was no response at the time. Chaudhary said the TMC would identify those allegedly involved in the incident using CCTV and other video footage and submit the details to the police. She also said the party would pursue legal and democratic avenues in connection with the incident.TMC MP Mahua Moitra, speaking from Delhi, also alleged that CCTV footage showed around 20 to 25 people arriving at the building at around 4:30 am. She claimed that the group allegedly snatched mobile phones from security guards and threatened them with metal rods before entering the sixth and seventh floors. Moitra alleged that some of the intruders had covered their faces and that offices were subsequently vandalised. She said TMC workers had caught six people and handed them over to the police. Kolkata Police subsequently confirmed that six people had been arrested in connection with the Camac Street incident.TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that both his Amtala and Camac Street offices had been vandalised and ransacked within the last month. In a social media post, Banerjee accused the BJP of “vandalism, violence and lawlessness” and questioned whether the judiciary would intervene to uphold the rule of law and protect constitutional rights. The Trinamool Congress also alleged that electronic items, including air purifiers, printers and televisions, were taken away from the office during the incident."BJP’s “Good Governance”. Double Engine style.Vandalism. Violence. Lawlessness.Both my offices( Amtala and Camac street) have been vandalised and ransacked in the last one month. The POLICE and BJP goons seem to fear NEITHER THE LAW NOR THE JUDICIARY. This is no longer mere lawlessness. This is open defiance of the rule of law.If this does not shake the conscience of the judiciary, what will?" he posted on X."Shame on the cowardly CM@SuvenduWB,@AmitShah,@ombirlakotaand@narendramodi. This is how the Opposition is being treated in India today@IPUparliament.Will the Judiciary finally intervene to uphold the rule of law, protect constitutional rights and ensure that the authority of the Constitution is not reduced to a mere formality?" Banerjee said. (ANI)