CJI Surya Kant will hold bilateral meetings with judicial leaders from 10 nations at the BRICS Chief Justices' Forum in New Delhi. The forum will focus on justice delivery, international dispute resolution, technology, and sustainable development.

BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum in New Delhi

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will hold bilateral meetings with judicial leaders from 10 countries as the Supreme Court hosts the BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum in New Delhi from September 4 to 6.

The forum will bring together Chief Justices, presidents of Supreme Courts and senior judicial leaders from BRICS member states and partner countries for discussions on justice delivery, international dispute resolution, technology and sustainable development.

Bilateral Meetings on Opening Day

On the opening day, Justice Surya Kant is scheduled to meet judicial leaders from Russia, China, Egypt, Indonesia, the UAE, Belarus, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Iran and Uzbekistan.

Those scheduled to meet the CJI include Russian Supreme Court Chief Justice Igor Krasnov, Chinese Supreme People’s Court President Zhang Jun, Indonesian Supreme Court Chief Justice Sunarto and UAE Federal Supreme Court President Mohammed Hamad Al Badi Al Dhaheri.

The list also includes Belarus Supreme Court Chairman Andrei Shved, Kazakhstan Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev, South African Supreme Court of Appeal President Mahube Betty Molemela, Iranian Chief Justice Ayatollah Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Eje’I and Uzbekistan Supreme Court Deputy Chairperson Malikakhon Kalandarova.

The bilateral meetings are aimed at facilitating exchanges on matters of mutual judicial interest and strengthening engagement among participating judiciaries.

Forum Agenda and Thematic Discussions

On the second day, heads of delegations will address the forum and share their perspectives on issues of common interest to judicial institutions.

Judicial leaders from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the UAE, along with partner countries including Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan, will participate.

The substantive sessions will focus on four themes — mediation and international commercial disputes, cross-border enforcement of arbitral awards, artificial intelligence and the judiciary, and judicial leadership and sustainable development.

The discussions will examine mediation in international commercial disputes, challenges in enforcing arbitral awards across borders, the role of AI in judicial administration, and the judiciary’s role in ecological governance and sustainable energy systems.

The forum is expected to promote judicial dialogue, facilitate the exchange of experiences and deepen cooperation among BRICS member states and partner countries on emerging legal and institutional issues. (ANI)