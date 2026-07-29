A Delhi court stayed a non-bailable warrant issued against SFI leader and former JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh in a 2021 case. The court directed her to appear in person on the next date of hearing, July 30, for the case related to a protest.

NBW Stayed by Court

Patiala House Court on Wednesday stayed the Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) earlier issued against Aishe Ghosh, SFI Joint Secretary. The court had issued an NBW against her on April 11 in a case lodged in 2021 at Barakhamba Road Police Station. It is alleged that she protested and therefore she allegedly violated the order passed by the government official.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Vijayshree Rathore stayed the NBW issued against Aishe Ghosh till the next date of hearing. An application was moved seeking cancellation of the NBW, mentioning that the applicant could not appear on the last date of hearing due to some unavoidable circumstances. The court stayed the NBW till the next date of hearing with a direction to her to appear in person on the next date on July 30.

Background of the Warrant

Advocate KN Jayshankar, Subhash Chandran KR and Jaimon Andrews. While issuing the NBW on April 11, 2026, the court had noted that the report on NBW issued against her recieved back unserved. It was stated that she was not found at the given address. However, she was telephonically informed about the date. Thereafter, the court had issued a fresh NBW against Aishe Ghosh through the DCP and listed the matter for hearing on July 30.

About Aishe Ghosh

Aishe Ghosh was the former President of the JNU Students' Union and a member of the Students' Federation of India. She fought the West Bengal Assembly polls as a CPI candidate from Jamuria constituency in 2021 but lost to Hareram Singh.