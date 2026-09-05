Heavy rainfall in Gurugram caused severe waterlogging and traffic jams. Commuters faced issues with deep potholes and damaged roads, especially near Kapashera border, where incomplete sewer work exacerbated the problem. Delhi also received rain.

Heavy rainfall in Gurugram on Saturday led to waterlogging and accumulation of stagnant water on several roads, causing inconvenience to commuters and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city.

Kapashera border severely affected

Commuters navigating stretches near the Kapashera border were affected by severe waterlogging, deep potholes, and damaged roads. Potholes submerged under stagnant water posed a risk to vehicles and two-wheelers, with several vehicles reportedly getting stuck or falling into the potholes. The situation near the Kapashera border has reportedly worsened following sewer-line work that was started but left incomplete, resulting in water and sewage overflowing onto the road. Unauthorised speed breakers have also reportedly been installed in an attempt to divert the water, further slowing traffic and contributing to congestion in the area. Residents and commuters have urged the concerned authorities to complete the pending sewer work, clear the accumulated water and repair the damaged road. They have also sought removal of the unauthorised structures, citing the risk of accidents.

Other areas waterlogged in Gurugram

Meanwhile, heavy waterlogging was also witnessed on Sohna Road and Sheetla Mata Road in Gurugram following the rainfall. Waterlogging and puddles were also seen on streets in Sector 21 and along the Old Delhi-Gurugram Road after heavy rain in the morning.

Rain lashes Delhi

A fresh spell of rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Saturday morning, bringing respite to residents from hot and humid conditions following heavy showers a day earlier. Several localities, including South Avenue, witnessed light rain during the morning hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), areas such as Palam, Jafarpur, Lodhi Road, Safdarjung and Ridge received light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain throughout the day. The temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius as of 8:30 am. However, the rain also led to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital. Localities including Geeta Colony and Akbar Road witnessed light accumulation of rainwater during the morning hours. (ANI)