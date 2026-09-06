Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced new civic projects including an MCD school, compactors, and toilets. She stated the government is addressing long-standing issues and officials are on duty to prevent waterlogging amid heavy rainfall in the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that several civic projects, including the foundation stone laying of a new Municipal Corporation school building, inauguration of compactors and opening of toilets in slum clusters, are being dedicated to the public across different parts of the national capital.

The Chief Minister said the government is working towards addressing long-standing issues faced by Delhi and expressed confidence that progress would be achieved soon.

Speaking to reporters after laying the foundation stone of an MCD primary school building, Delhi CM said, "Today, the foundation stone for a new Municipal Corporation school building is being laid, new compactors are being inaugurated, and toilets in various slum clusters are being opened. All these projects underway across different parts of Delhi are being continuously dedicated to the public.”

CM on Tackling Waterlogging and City Development

The Chief Minister said that despite heavy rainfall and a holiday, all officials were on duty and monitoring the situation to prevent waterlogging in the city. She added that officials were working to protect Delhi from waterlogging while also focusing on the city's development.

“Despite the heavy rain and it being a holiday, all officials are on duty. Everyone is alert at their respective posts; work is being done to protect Delhi from waterlogging as well as to foster the city's development. I believe the government is actively working to resolve the long-standing issues Delhi has faced, and success will soon be achieved in these efforts,” she further said.

Surprise Inspection Amid Rains

A day earlier, the Chief Minister conducted a surprise inspection of Sadhbhavana Park and adjoining roads amid continuous rainfall and took stock of the waterlogging situation in the area.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister interacted with officials and on-ground staff to assess the arrangements for water drainage and understand the challenges being faced during the ongoing rainfall. She directed officials to immediately deploy pumps and other necessary resources in waterlogged areas and ensure prompt drainage of accumulated water. (ANI)