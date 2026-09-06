Paradip Port Authority (PPA) successfully berthed its first-ever Capesize vessel with a 16.5m draft. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also inaugurated seven infrastructure projects worth Rs 427.80 crore to boost the port's capabilities.

Paradip Port Authority has successfully berthed MV Mineral Kwangyang, its first-ever Capesize vessel with a 16.5-metre draft, at Western Dock-1 (WD-1). Carrying 152,702 MT of Coking Coal from Hay Point, Australia, the 292-metre vessel marked a significant milestone in PPA’s deep-draft vessel handling capability, according to a release. Susanta Kumar Purohit, IRSEE, Chairperson, Paradip Port Authority, congratulated Team PPA and Team JPPL on this landmark achievement.

Major Infrastructure Boost for Paradip Port

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal earlier inaugurated seven major infrastructure projects worth Rs 427.80 crore at Paradip Port Authority (PPA) , marking the port's 18.5-metre deep-draft capability and its one-millionth tree milestone, while also witnessing the signing of concession agreements for three mechanisation projects worth Rs 1,580.36 crore aimed at further strengthening Paradip's capacity, efficiency and cargo-handling capabilities.

According to a release from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the projects span navigation, connectivity, safety, sustainability, residential infrastructure and community development, while the mechanisation projects are aimed at improving cargo handling and reducing vessel turnaround time.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the investments would strengthen Paradip's position as a major maritime gateway and create wider economic opportunities across the eastern region. “The expansion of Paradip Port's capacity is not only about strengthening one port; it is about creating a growth multiplier for eastern India. With deeper drafts, modern cargo-handling infrastructure, improved connectivity and greater mechanisation, Paradip is well positioned to drive trade, logistics, industry and employment across the region and contribute to India's emergence as a globally competitive maritime economy,” Sarbananda Sonowal said. (ANI)