The Ganga River's rising water level is causing floods in Patna's low-lying areas. The administration has advised residents to evacuate, intensified relief preparations, and set up camps. Officials are monitoring the situation across affected regions.

The water level of the Ganga River in Patna continues to rise, triggering flood-like conditions in low-lying areas along the riverbanks and prompting the administration to intensify relief and rescue preparations. Residents living in vulnerable areas have been advised to move to safer and higher locations, while administrative teams are continuously monitoring the situation and assessing the affected areas.

The rising river water has increased concerns among people living in the Diara and other low-lying regions, with many residents worried about the safety of their homes and belongings. The Bihar government has started preparations for relief camps, community kitchens and medical facilities in affected areas to ensure timely assistance to people facing difficulties due to the flood situation. Patna administration officials said teams are working to provide necessary support to affected residents and have urged people not to take risks and follow official advisories during the emergency situation.

Water Levels and Official Monitoring

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) data recorded on September 6 at 10 am, the Ganga's water level at Rajghat Varanasi stood at 69.80 metres. The warning level is 70.262 metres, while the danger level is 71.262 metres. The highest flood level (HFL) is 73.901 metres. The water level was showing a falling trend at 1 cm per hour.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is closely monitoring the flood situation and is conducting an aerial survey of affected areas to assess the ground situation. He has issued necessary instructions to officials regarding relief and rescue operations.

Relief Efforts in Affected Regions

Maner Block Hit by Floods

In Patna's Maner area, flood-like conditions continue in the Diara region due to the rising water level of the Ganga. RJD MP Misa Bharti inspected the affected areas along with RJD MLA Bhai Virendra and Block Development Officer Puja Kumari.

"Six panchayats in the Maner block are fully affected by the flood, while two are partially affected. Relief shelters have been set up at two locations for the flood-affected people... Pregnant women have been identified; arrangements will be made to transport them to the Primary Health Centre in Maner by boat when they are due to give birth," Block Development Officer Puja Kumari told ANI.

Katihar Administration Responds

In Katihar, Circle Officer Manish Kumar said the administration was following government guidelines and providing assistance to flood-affected people. "The government issues an SOP for flood-affected areas. According to this, if cooking fires cannot be lit for 72 hours, dry rations are provided, or community kitchens are operated to supply food and drink," Kumar said.

He said water levels in the area started rising around two to three days ago, leading to inundation in villages and forcing people to shift to elevated areas. "Water levels in the village have risen significantly, causing inundation, and people are migrating to higher ground and taking shelter in elevated areas," he said.

Kumar added that plastic sheets were being provided to affected residents and arrangements for food and drinking water would be made through community kitchens as per government guidelines. "There are three panchayats where a situation requiring migration has arisen. Relief is being provided to them in accordance with government guidelines, based on their specific demands," he said.

Public Advisory and Continued Alert

The administration has urged people to avoid rumours, follow official instructions and shift to safer places whenever required. Relief and rescue teams remain on alert as preparations continue in flood-prone areas. (ANI)