Delhi govt allocates ₹400 crore under the Start-Up and Incubation Policy 2026 to boost the city's startup ecosystem. Minister Ashish Sood said the initiative aims to revitalise the capital's entrepreneurial landscape and unlock its youth's potential.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday outlined the state government's push to revitalise the capital's entrepreneurial landscape through a major financial allocation under the Delhi Start-Up and Incubation Policy 2026. The state government has set aside ₹400 crore to fund incubation infrastructure, mentorship programs, and direct incentives for local entrepreneurs under the 2026 policy.

Revitalising Delhi's Entrepreneurial Landscape

Addressing the city's underutilised potential, Sood highlighted that despite Delhi possessing key institutional advantages, it has fallen behind the nationwide surge in entrepreneurial growth over the past decade. "Under the Delhi Start-Up and Incubation Policy 2026, the Delhi government has made a provision of Rs 400 crore to boost Delhi's startup ecosystem. After 2014, with the rapid growth of the startup ecosystem across the country, startups have grown from around 350 to over 2 lakhs. Delhi has institutions, a capital, an intelligent mindset, and some of the country's premier institutes. Yet Delhi has lagged in developing the startup ecosystem it should have, missing out on the potential of its youth's talent, hard work, and job-creation capacity..." Minister Ashish Sood stated.

While India’s national startup footprint expanded exponentially from roughly 350 registered ventures in 2014 to over 200,000 nationwide, Delhi aims to reclaim its position as a primary innovation hub. The fresh initiative targets bridging the gap between Delhi's elite educational and research institutions and its aspiring founders, unlocking job-creation opportunities across various emerging sectors. (ANI)