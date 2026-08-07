The Delhi Legislative Assembly is the first legislature in India to pilot the BHASHINI AI-powered live transcription and translation system. The initiative aims to evaluate technology's role in enhancing the efficiency of legislative management.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday invited the Digital India BHASHINI Division to conduct a pilot trial of its AI-powered live transcription and translation system during the proceedings of the House. The initiative aims to assess the potential of technology in enhancing the efficiency and productivity of legislative management, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta said in a statement.

The Digital India BHASHINI Division, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2022 during Digital India Week in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is the National Language Translation Mission. The initiative seeks to enable every citizen to access digital public services and the internet in their preferred Indian language, including through voice-based interaction. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, BHASHINI is strengthening multilingual governance and promoting digital inclusion across the country.

A Landmark Legislative Initiative

This marks a significant milestone, as it is the first pilot deployment of BHASHINI's live transcription and translation system in any legislative House in the country. The initiative reflects the Delhi Legislative Assembly's commitment to adopting innovative technologies that can contribute to more efficient and accessible legislative processes, according to the statement.

Evaluation and Future Scope

"The pilot trial will be conducted on an evaluation basis. The transcription output and the overall performance of the system will be carefully reviewed, and any observations or issues identified during the trial will be addressed. Based on the feedback received, the solution will be further refined and customised to meet the specific operational requirements of the Delhi Legislative Assembly before any decision is taken regarding wider deployment. Subject to the successful outcome of the pilot trial, the Assembly also looks forward to exploring the adoption of similar AI-enabled solutions across its other functional branches," the statement added

About the Digital India BHASHINI Division

The Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD), under the Digital India Corporation (DIC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is India's national platform for AI-powered multilingual digital inclusion. Today, BHASHINI powers over 800 government websites, has enabled more than 8 billion cumulative AI inferences, processes over 20 million AI inferences daily, and supports 36 Indian text languages, 23 Indian voice languages and 35 international languages, making Digital Public Infrastructure more accessible through Language AI, an official statement issued earlier said. (ANI)