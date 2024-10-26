Deepotsav 2024: Over 1200 artists from across India to participate in three-day event from Oct 28 to 30

The Yogi government is preparing for a unique Deepotsav celebration, the first since the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol in January 2024. Over three days, from October 28 to 30, more than 1,200 artists from India and abroad will engage the audience with captivating performances.
 

Deepotsav 2024: Over 1200 artists from across India to participate in three-day event from October 28 to 30 anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 4:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

The Yogi government is set to celebrate a very special Deepotsav this year, marking the first Deepotsav after the consecration of Lord Shri Ram's idol on January 22, 2024. This eighth consecutive Deepotsav since 2017 will bring the spirit of India together in Ayodhya, with Ramlila performances by artists from six countries and a vibrant showcase of art and culture by national and state talents.

A grand procession of 250 artists will showcase Uttar Pradesh’s rich heritage through folk dances, while an additional 240 artists from other states will perform in Ayodhya. Furthermore, 800 artists will engage audiences across various venues with folk dances and singing. Over three days (October 28 to 30), more than 1200 artists from India, abroad, and across the state will captivate the Deepotsav audience, immersing them in a spirit of devotion.

International troupes from Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Nepal, as well as local groups, will perform Ramlila, enriching this historic Deepotsav. A vibrant procession will also take place, featuring 250 artists performing traditional dances, including Faruaahi, Bahurupiya, Awadhi folk, Bamrasiya, Tharu, Deewari, Dhobiya, Rai, Dhedhiya, Mayur, and other tribal folk dances rooted in India’s folk culture.

Over 240 artists from various states will showcase their traditional folk dances at Deepotsav, including Kashmir’s Rauf, Uttarakhand’s Chhapeli, Haryana’s Ghoomar, Madhya Pradesh’s Baredi, Punjab’s Bhangra/Gatka, Maharashtra’s Dholtasha, Gujarat’s Dandiya-Garba, Himachal Pradesh’s Shirmour Nati, and Chhattisgarh’s Gandi dance.

Additionally, artists from 15 states, including Sikkim, Assam, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan, will present the diverse art and culture of their regions in Ayodhya over the three-day celebration.

Under the guidance of the Yogi government, Ayodhya will host spiritual and cultural programs at various locations for three days. Approximately 800 artists will present folk dances and songs at venues such as Guptar Ghat, Badi Devkali, Ram Ghat, Birla Dharamshala, Bharatkund, Tulsi Udyan, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, Naka, Hanumangarhi, Bus Adda Bypass, and Naya Ghat in Shri Ayodhya Dham. 

Notably, Preeti Singh from Agra will perform at Ram Katha Park, Maitrey Pahadi will present a dance drama based on the Hanuman Chalisa, and Ranjana Nev from Saharanpur will stage a dance performance on the Ramayana.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang AJR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for MVA in Maharashtra, no AAP candidates in Assembly race AJR

Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for MVA in Maharashtra, no AAP candidates in Assembly race

Hindi unites nation': CM Yogi Adityanath highlights power of language at Samvadi Gorakhpur AJR

'Hindi unites nation': CM Yogi Adityanath highlights power of language at Samvadi Gorakhpur

Bhardwaj Muni Ashram, showcasing 500 ancient aircraft techniques, set to shine at Mahakumbh 2025 AJR

Bhardwaj Muni Ashram, showcasing 500 ancient aircraft techniques, set to shine at Mahakumbh 2025

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by elections says BJP leader BY Vijayendra vkp

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by-elections, says BJP leader BY Vijayendra

Recent Stories

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children ATG

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang AJR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win snt

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon