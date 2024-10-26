Deepotsav 2024: Over 1200 artists from across India to participate in three-day event from Oct 28 to 30

The Yogi government is preparing for a unique Deepotsav celebration, the first since the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol in January 2024. Over three days, from October 28 to 30, more than 1,200 artists from India and abroad will engage the audience with captivating performances.

The Yogi government is set to celebrate a very special Deepotsav this year, marking the first Deepotsav after the consecration of Lord Shri Ram's idol on January 22, 2024. This eighth consecutive Deepotsav since 2017 will bring the spirit of India together in Ayodhya, with Ramlila performances by artists from six countries and a vibrant showcase of art and culture by national and state talents.

A grand procession of 250 artists will showcase Uttar Pradesh’s rich heritage through folk dances, while an additional 240 artists from other states will perform in Ayodhya. Furthermore, 800 artists will engage audiences across various venues with folk dances and singing. Over three days (October 28 to 30), more than 1200 artists from India, abroad, and across the state will captivate the Deepotsav audience, immersing them in a spirit of devotion.

International troupes from Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Nepal, as well as local groups, will perform Ramlila, enriching this historic Deepotsav. A vibrant procession will also take place, featuring 250 artists performing traditional dances, including Faruaahi, Bahurupiya, Awadhi folk, Bamrasiya, Tharu, Deewari, Dhobiya, Rai, Dhedhiya, Mayur, and other tribal folk dances rooted in India’s folk culture.

Over 240 artists from various states will showcase their traditional folk dances at Deepotsav, including Kashmir’s Rauf, Uttarakhand’s Chhapeli, Haryana’s Ghoomar, Madhya Pradesh’s Baredi, Punjab’s Bhangra/Gatka, Maharashtra’s Dholtasha, Gujarat’s Dandiya-Garba, Himachal Pradesh’s Shirmour Nati, and Chhattisgarh’s Gandi dance.

Additionally, artists from 15 states, including Sikkim, Assam, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan, will present the diverse art and culture of their regions in Ayodhya over the three-day celebration.

Under the guidance of the Yogi government, Ayodhya will host spiritual and cultural programs at various locations for three days. Approximately 800 artists will present folk dances and songs at venues such as Guptar Ghat, Badi Devkali, Ram Ghat, Birla Dharamshala, Bharatkund, Tulsi Udyan, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, Naka, Hanumangarhi, Bus Adda Bypass, and Naya Ghat in Shri Ayodhya Dham.

Notably, Preeti Singh from Agra will perform at Ram Katha Park, Maitrey Pahadi will present a dance drama based on the Hanuman Chalisa, and Ranjana Nev from Saharanpur will stage a dance performance on the Ramayana.

Latest Videos