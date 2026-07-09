Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla set a new record by loading 38,500 MT of Bentonite on a ship in just 22 hours and 25 minutes. This achievement highlights the port's operational efficiency and its position as a leading port in India.

The Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, has added yet another milestone to its growing list of operational achievements with the successful loading of 38,500 MT of Bentonite on board MV BUZZARD in an impressive 22 hours and 25 minutes. The loading operation commenced at 04:05 PM on July 2 and was completed at 02:30 PM on July 3, reflecting the Port's commitment towards operational excellence, efficiency and world-class cargo handling.

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This remarkable achievement was made possible through the dedicated efforts and seamless coordination of all the stakeholders involved, namely Ashapura Stevedores (A Unit of Ashapura Shipping Group) as Stevedores, Spartans Marine Services as Vessel Agent, Balaji Infraport Pvt. Ltd. (A Unit of Ashapura Shipping Group) as Customs House Agent, and the Exporters Gimpex Imerys India Private Limited and Bharat Abrasives and Chemical Industries.

The successful completion of this record loading operation further demonstrates the capability of DPA in ensuring faster vessel turnaround, enhanced operational efficiency and reliable logistics support for the trade. Such achievements reinforce DPA's position as one of India's leading major ports, consistently setting new benchmarks in port performance and customer service, the press release said.

On this occasion, Chairman DPA, Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, congratulated all the stakeholders, port users, trade unions, officers, employees and Shramiks for their wholehearted support, dedication and collective efforts in accomplishing this significant milestone, the release added.

DPA's String of Recent Achievements

Earlier, the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, created a new national record in cargo handling by processing 7.78 lakh tonnes of cargo in a single day on June 26, marking the highest-ever 24-hour cargo handling achieved by any port in the country.

In a post on X, DPA said, "Kandla Port breaks the highest 24 hrs Cargo handling level and creates a new NATIONAL RECORD !! Handles 7.78 lakh Tons of Cargo in a single day (on 26.06.2026) !!! A National Record in single day Cargo Handling !!!"

The record comes weeks after the port reported significant growth in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cargo handling during the financial year 2025-26. On June 11, the Deendayal Port Authority announced that it had handled 133 LPG vessels and 2.61 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of LPG cargo, registering an impressive 25 per cent year-on-year growth. (ANI)