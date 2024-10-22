Cyclone Dana to hit Odisha, West Bengal on October 24; at least 25 NDRF teams on standby

The NDRF has deployed 25 teams to West Bengal and Odisha in preparation for a severe cyclone expected to hit between Puri and Sagar Island on October 24-25. The cyclone is predicted to bring winds of 100-110 kph with gusts up to 120 kph, prompting evacuations and emergency preparedness measures.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 25 teams—14 in West Bengal and 11 in Odisha—to brace for the cyclone’s arrival over the Bay of Bengal, which has wind speeds of 100-110 kph. State and central officials are working together to guarantee that there is little damage and are starting safety and evacuation procedures. In preparation for a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, the NDRF has mobilized 25 teams from West Bengal and Odisha. On Thursday evening or early Friday morning, the cyclone is predicted to strengthen and reach land between Puri, Odisha, and Sagar Island, West Bengal. There will be gusts of up to 120 mph and winds of 100 to 110 mph. Emergency rescue efforts, evacuations, and possible damage are all being planned for.

The government statement stated that, "as it continues to move northwestward, it is very likely to cross the coasts of north Odisha and West Bengal between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25, 2024, as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph."

Governmental organizations in West Bengal and Odisha are actively involved and keeping a careful eye on the issue. Residents of vulnerable coastal communities are evacuated, and fishermen are summoned back to the sea. Medical aid and the electricity supply are among the essential services that are prepared for emergency deployment. States are attempting to guarantee a significant loss of property and lives.

West Bengal and Odisha were reassured by the Cabinet Secretary that the government authorities were ready to assist with rescue and recovery operations. Because of the severe rainfall, neighboring states including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand have been cautioned to stay vigilant. In order to regulate releases and avoid floods, officials also keep an eye on dam locations.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed officials to ensure that all people are evacuated from the areas likely to be affected by Cyclone Dana. He also directed them to stock food, water and other necessities in the cyclone shelters in adequate quanitities, PTI reported. Majhi said that the state government was fully prepared for the cyclonic storm, and it had set a 'zero casualty' target in the cyclone.

