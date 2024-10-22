Bengaluru: BBMP chooses footpaths to feed stray dogs; Public express concern

The BBMP's 'Kukur Tihar' program designates areas for feeding stray dogs, but it faces public criticism. Concerns include potential safety risks for pedestrians and children, cleanliness issues, and increased dog fights. Residents call for a more thoughtful approach to ensure community safety and animal welfare.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated a pilot program called 'Kukur Tihar,' designating specific spaces across the city to feed stray dogs. However, public opinion suggests that this effort may be more about publicity than genuine concern for animal welfare. Residents express anxiety overfeeding these dogs in designated areas, as they tend to gather in groups, potentially leading to increased conflicts.

The BBMP has identified one feeding location in each of its eight zones, but this initiative faces several challenges. Critics claim that BBMP officials have overlooked significant issues in these areas. There are accusations that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti-Rabies contractors, along with the Kukur Tihar program, are colluding to benefit specific organizations, raising questions about the program's true intent.



Among the chosen locations for feeding stray dogs are Manjunath Nagar in Dasarahalli, Konanakunte in Bommanahalli, Jakkur in Yelahanka, and Hoodi in Mahadevapura. Many of these areas are pedestrianized, prompting concerns about where pedestrians will walk if food is consistently placed for stray dogs.

A pressing issue remains: who will clean up the food left by the dogs on the sidewalks? BBMP officials state that civic workers will handle the cleanup, but locals are sceptical about how often this will occur. This uncertainty leads to questions about the feasibility of maintaining cleanliness in these designated feeding zones.

Another contentious location is adjacent to the Anganwadi in Raghuva Nahalli, RR Nagar. With previous incidents of stray dogs attacking children in the city, locals are concerned about the safety of children attending the Anganwadi. The lack of due diligence from BBMP officials in selecting this site has drawn strong opposition from the community.

In addition, a feeding site has been identified next to the town hall at the BBMP headquarters. Given that hundreds of people frequent this area for office-related tasks, objections have arisen about the appropriateness of this location for feeding stray dogs.



In the southern zone, a minor street in Siddapur of Bairasandra Barangay has been earmarked for feeding. Residents in this area report difficulties navigating their streets due to parked vehicles and other obstacles. They are left wondering who will be accountable if a stray dog poses a danger.

Residents are also worried about increased barking from the dogs. If dogs from different territories encounter each other during feeding, it could lead to fights, putting both the animals and the community at risk.

