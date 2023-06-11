Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rains to lash Kerala in next five days as 'Biparjoy' intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm

    As Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala for the next five days. A yellow alert has also been sounded in five districts of the state.

    Cyclone Biparjoy update kerala rain yellow alert declares IMD anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Kerala will receive heavy rain for the next five days due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal and Cyclone Biparjoy.

    

    A yellow alert has been declared for the districts of Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode for Sunday (June 11) and for Kannur and Kozhikode for tomorrow (June 12).

    There are forecasts for sea erosion and wave heights of up to 3.4 metres along Kerala's coastline. Fishing has been prohibited off the coastlines of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep till June 15 due to unfavourable weather conditions and the potential for gusts gusting to 55 km/h.

    The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy (pronounced as 'Biporjoy') over the east-central Arabian Sea has moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 9 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm. 

    At 0530 hours IST on June 11, Cyclone Biparjoy lay centred over the same region about 580 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 480 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 530 km south-southwest of Dwarka, 610 km south-southwest of Naliya and 780 km south of Karachi (Pakistan).

    According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan around noon on June 15 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

    

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 1:04 PM IST
