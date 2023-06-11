Case against Asianet News Reporter: 'Kerala Police in a state of madness'

Congress MP Benny Behanan and KPCC vice-president V T Balram reacted to the Kerala police's actions against Asianet News reporter Akhila Nandakumar for covering the mark list controversy in the Maharaja's College, Ernakulam. The opposition has been severely criticising Pinarayi Vijayan's police department and the government.

Thiruvananthapuram: Following the fake case booked against Asianet News Chief reporter Akhila Nandakumar, more reactions are coming from the political leaders and the Opposition. Congress MP Benny Behanan and KPCC vice-president V T Balram reacted to the Kerala police's actions against the reporter for covering the mark list controversy in the Maharaja's College, Ernakulam.

Behanan said that the Kerala society which valued democratic values and media freedom, is now bowing its head in shame. The state government is attempting to intimidate anyone working in the media. Media people are under threat for reporting on government wrongdoing. The CPM has designated media persons as class rivals, according to MP Benny Bahanan.

He said, "CPM and Kerala police should not think that they can attack Asianet News by isolating them. Kerala will not consent to the action against Akhila Nandakumar. The Kerala police should not stoop low for any unlawful conduct." He also said that the issue would be brought up in Parliament if required.

KPCC vice president and former Trithala MLA VT Balram has strongly criticized the action taken against reporter Akhila Nandakumar. He criticized Pinarayi Vijayan's police for being in a state of madness.

"The rulers of Kerala are running away. They are looking at how to silence the common people who speak against them. A part of that is to silence the media. Trying to silence the media is not the first step on the part of this CPM government. Asianet has been hunted before," he said.

"A case was filed against anchor Vinu V John. Following that, Asianet was subject to legal action, notably the POCSO case. In tandem with it, CPM grasshoppers have continuously launched cyber attacks against Asianet. This incident is a continuation of that," Balram added.

Balram said that this incident is not being seen as an FIR against Akhila but as an action against the media for saying things that the government does not like.

Following a complaint from SFI State Secretary PM Arsho, a case was filed against Asianet News Chief Reporter Akhila Nandakumar. According to the complaint, there was a plot against him about the mark list controversy. However, Akhila Nandakumar only took the KSU leader's byte while reporting the news. The report clearly states that there is a political charge against Arsho. Yet the police decided to file a case against the reporter.

