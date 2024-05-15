Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nusrat Jahan BOLD photos: 7 times the actress shares SEXY pictures

    First Published May 15, 2024, 8:30 PM IST

    A multifaceted talent blending acting prowess with political acumen. From silver screen success to parliamentary triumphs, she embodies grace, versatility, and social impact, captivating hearts both on-screen and off

    article_image1

    Nusrat Jahan

    Explore the dynamic journey of Nusrat Jahan: Actress, politician, and fashion icon. From cinematic triumphs to political forays, discover the allure and influence of this versatile personality

    article_image2

    Nusrat Jahan

    Nusrat Jahan, born on January 8, 1990, in Kolkata, India, entered the entertainment industry after winning the Fair One Miss Kolkata beauty pageant in 2010. This victory paved her path into modeling and subsequently into acting

    article_image3

    Nusrat Jahan

    Jahan made her acting debut in 2011 with the Bengali film "Shotru." However, it was her role in the 2015 blockbuster "Khiladi" that catapulted her to fame, showcasing her versatility and charm on screen

    article_image4

    Nusrat Jahan

    Known for her ability to portray diverse roles with equal finesse, Jahan has demonstrated her versatility across genres, from romantic dramas like "Power" (2016) to comedies like "Haripada Bandwala" (2016), earning critical acclaim and audience appreciation

    article_image5

    Nusrat Jahan

    Apart from her success in the entertainment industry, Jahan ventured into politics in 2019. She contested and won the Lok Sabha elections from Basirhat constituency in West Bengal, representing the Trinamool Congress party, adding another dimension to her multifaceted persona

    article_image6

    Nusrat Jahan

    With her impeccable style and fashion sense, Nusrat Jahan has become a trendsetter, gracing the covers of numerous fashion magazines and setting new benchmarks in the world of glamour and couture

    article_image7

    Nusrat Jahan

    Leveraging her popularity, Jahan maintains a strong presence on social media platforms like Instagram, where she connects with millions of followers, sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life while endorsing brands and causes close to her heart

    article_image8

    Nusrat Jahan

    Beyond her glamorous image, Jahan is actively involved in philanthropic activities, supporting various social causes such as women empowerment, education, and healthcare, using her influence to make a positive impact on society

