'Couldn't study in Pakistan, wore burqa': Recipient of citizenship certificate under CAA speaks out (WATCH)

In a landmark moment, the first set of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were issued in New Delhi on Wednesday, marking a significant step in granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Among the 14 recipients was Bhavna, a young woman whose story encapsulates the hope and opportunity that the CAA has brought to many like her.

Bhavna, brimming with joy, expressed her elation upon receiving the citizenship certificate. "I have got the citizenship today and I am feeling very happy," she exclaimed. Her newfound status as an Indian citizen opens doors to a future she once could only dream of. "I can study further," she added, her voice resounding with determination and optimism.

Hailing from Pakistan, Bhavna's journey to India in 2014 was driven by the desire for a life free from persecution and restrictions. Reflecting on her past, Bhavna shared the challenges she faced as a young girl in her homeland. "In Pakistan, we girls couldn't study," she lamented. "It was difficult to go out; if we had to go out, we used to wear burqa." Her words echo the struggles of countless individuals who seek refuge from oppression and discrimination.

For Bhavna, the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was a beacon of hope. "I was very happy when this (CAA) was passed," she recalled.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in December 2019 with the aim of providing Indian nationality to persecuted migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Specifically, it extends to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians facing persecution.

Although the CAA received presidential approval after enactment, the rules governing the grant of Indian citizenship were only issued on March 11 of this year, following a delay of over four years.

With the issuance of her citizenship certificate, Bhavna's aspirations take flight. "In India, we get to study," she rejoiced. Currently enrolled in the 11th standard, Bhavna sees education as her gateway to a brighter future. "I am currently in 11th standard and I got to tuition as well," she shared, highlighting her determination to excel academically despite the hurdles she has overcome.

