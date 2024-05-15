Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Couldn't study in Pakistan, wore burqa': Recipient of citizenship certificate under CAA speaks out (WATCH)

    The first set of citizenship certificates under the CAA was issued Wednesday in New Delhi to 14 people. This marks the commencement of the procedure to confer Indian nationality upon persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

    Couldnt study in Pakistan wore burqa Recipient of citizenship certificate under CAA speaks out (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 15, 2024, 6:09 PM IST

    In a landmark moment, the first set of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were issued in New Delhi on Wednesday, marking a significant step in granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Among the 14 recipients was Bhavna, a young woman whose story encapsulates the hope and opportunity that the CAA has brought to many like her.

    Bhavna, brimming with joy, expressed her elation upon receiving the citizenship certificate. "I have got the citizenship today and I am feeling very happy," she exclaimed. Her newfound status as an Indian citizen opens doors to a future she once could only dream of. "I can study further," she added, her voice resounding with determination and optimism.

    Hailing from Pakistan, Bhavna's journey to India in 2014 was driven by the desire for a life free from persecution and restrictions. Reflecting on her past, Bhavna shared the challenges she faced as a young girl in her homeland. "In Pakistan, we girls couldn't study," she lamented. "It was difficult to go out; if we had to go out, we used to wear burqa." Her words echo the struggles of countless individuals who seek refuge from oppression and discrimination.

    For Bhavna, the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was a beacon of hope. "I was very happy when this (CAA) was passed," she recalled.

    The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in December 2019 with the aim of providing Indian nationality to persecuted migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Specifically, it extends to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians facing persecution.

    Although the CAA received presidential approval after enactment, the rules governing the grant of Indian citizenship were only issued on March 11 of this year, following a delay of over four years.

    With the issuance of her citizenship certificate, Bhavna's aspirations take flight. "In India, we get to study," she rejoiced. Currently enrolled in the 11th standard, Bhavna sees education as her gateway to a brighter future. "I am currently in 11th standard and I got to tuition as well," she shared, highlighting her determination to excel academically despite the hurdles she has overcome.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 6:16 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi has made India strong on international stage Foreign tourist lauding PM in Varanasi goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Modi has made India strong on international stage': Foreign tourist lauding PM in Varanasi goes viral (WATCH)

    Kerala: Five-year-old infected with Amoebic meningoencephalitis in Malappuram; Know about brain infection anr

    Kerala: Five-year-old girl infected with Amoebic meningoencephalitis in Malappuram; Know about brain infection

    Waibhav remains alive in our hearts': Family mourns ex-Indian Army officer's death in Gaza (WATCH) AJR

    'Waibhav remains alive in our hearts': Family mourns ex-Indian Army officer's death in Gaza (WATCH)

    Kerala: Kidnappers abandon 10-year-old in Kasaragod; medical report indicates molestation anr

    Kerala: Kidnappers abandon 10-year-old in Kasaragod; medical report indicates molestation

    Fake Shiv Sena shattered every dream of Balasaheb': PM Modi slams its partnership with Congress (WATCH) gcw

    'Fake Shiv Sena shattered every dream of Balasaheb': PM Modi slams its partnership with Congress (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: 'Pakistan faces mental block against India in World Cups' says Misbah-ul-Haq osf

    'Pakistan faces mental block against India in World Cups' says Misbah-ul-Haq

    Indian 2: Kamal Haasan, Shankar's film to release on THIS date RBA

    'Indian 2': Kamal Haasan, Shankar's film to release on THIS date

    Google I/O 2024: Android 15 Beta to be launched soon, here are top 10 expected features gcw

    Google I/O 2024: Android 15 Beta to be launched soon, here are top 10 expected features

    Modi has made India strong on international stage Foreign tourist lauding PM in Varanasi goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Modi has made India strong on international stage': Foreign tourist lauding PM in Varanasi goes viral (WATCH)

    Kerala: Five-year-old infected with Amoebic meningoencephalitis in Malappuram; Know about brain infection anr

    Kerala: Five-year-old girl infected with Amoebic meningoencephalitis in Malappuram; Know about brain infection

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon