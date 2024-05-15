Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Modi has made India strong on international stage': Foreign tourist lauding PM in Varanasi goes viral (WATCH)

    Amidst the fervor of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 across the country, a foreign tourist paused to reflect on India's journey on the international stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 15, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

    Amidst the fervor of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 across the country, a foreign tourist paused to reflect on India's journey on the international stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a video that has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, the foreign tourist articulated a perspective that resonated deeply with those witnessing PM Modi's roadshow on Tuesday as he filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

    "Narendra Modi has made India very strong on the international stage," he remarked, his words echoing the sentiments of many who have observed India's trajectory in recent years.

    Also read: 'PM Modi couldn't take care of wife, how will he know value of kids': Farooq Abdullah sparks row (WATCH)

    The tourist added, "Lots of of people have seen that India's prestige has risen up in the last 10 years. He makes partnerships with the West, with Russia... he's very active PM."

    When asked if he sees PM Modi getting re-elected again, the tourist said, "I see how Modi is very popular here. Every body is screaming Modi, Modi let's go again. I think for the reputation of India, Modi has done very good things internationally. Modi and Yogi Adityanath are popular here (Varanasi). Three times for India... this is strong and people say that while Modi is in power, Congress don't stand a chance."

    On Tuesday, PM Modi filed his nomination in Varanasi as he seeks a third term from the Lok Sabha constituency.

    After filing his nomination, Modi posted on 'X', "Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come."

    "I am honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come," he added.

    Also read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who are the four proposers of PM Narendra Modi's nomination in Varanasi

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 5:41 PM IST
