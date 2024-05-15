Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    King Charles III unveils first official portrait since coronation, painted by Jonathan Yeo (WATCH)

    The vast oil on canvas shows a larger-than-life King Charles in the uniform of the Welsh Guards. The vivid red work, measuring about 8ft 6in by 6ft 6in, is by Jonathan Yeo, who has also painted Tony Blair, Sir David Attenborough and Malala Yousafzai.

    King Charles III unveils first official portrait since coronation, painted by Jonathan Yeo (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2024, 8:33 PM IST

    King Charles III has unveiled the first portrait of the monarch completed since he assumed the throne, a vivid image that depicts him in the bright red uniform of the Welsh Guards against a background of similar hues.

    Jonathan Yeo's larger-than-life painting depicts the monarch with his hands clasped atop the hilt of his sword and a butterfly fluttering over his right shoulder. Charles had his first sight at the artwork on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace.

    Yeo began working on the image more than a year before Charles became king, at a session at the then-Prince of Wales' Highgrove estate in June 2021. The final sitting was held in November 2023 at Clarence House, one of the king's London mansions.
     

    "When I began this undertaking, His Majesty The King remained His Royal Highness. The Prince of Wales, and like the butterfly I painted hovering over his shoulder, this image has developed as the subject's function in our public life has changed,'' Yeo explained.

    The picture, which measures around 8 1/2 by 6 1/2 feet, will be on show at the Philip Mould Gallery in London from May 16 to June 14. It will be on exhibit in Drapers' Hall across town beginning in late August.

    The painting was commissioned to commemorate Charles' 50th anniversary as a member of the Drapers' Company, a trade association for wool merchants founded over 600 years ago. Philanthropy became a component of its purpose, and the corporation is now a grant-giving organisation.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 8:33 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Slovakia prime minister Robert Fico wounded in shooting: Reports gcw

    BREAKING: Slovakia's prime minster Robert Fico shot and injured; WATCH first moments after incident

    London horror caught on camera: 66-year-old Indian-origin woman stabbed to death in broad daylight (WATCH) snt

    London horror caught on camera: 66-year-old Indian-origin woman stabbed to death in broad daylight (WATCH)

    Indians cut breasts of Kashmiri women Pakistani man's shocking claim sparks outrage; WATCH viral video snt

    'Indians cut breasts of Kashmiri women': Pakistani man's shocking claim sparks outrage; WATCH viral video

    Dont see any evidence of aliens Elon Musk asserts extraterrestrial life never visited Earth (WATCH) snt

    'Don't see any evidence of aliens': Elon Musk asserts extraterrestrial life never visited Earth (WATCH)

    US issues fresh guidelines for H-1B visa holders who have been laid off check details gcw

    US issues fresh guidelines for H-1B visa holders who have been laid off; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Nusrat Jahan BOLD photos: 7 times the actress shares SEXY pictures ATG

    Nusrat Jahan BOLD photos: 7 times the actress shares SEXY pictures

    cricket Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane cleared of charges, Eligible for T20 World Cup selection osf

    Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane cleared of charges, Eligible for T20 World Cup selection

    Janhvi Kapoor HOT photos: 6 times the 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' actress showed off her SEXY curves RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor HOT photos: 6 times the 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' actress showed off her SEXY curves

    Slovakia prime minister Robert Fico wounded in shooting: Reports gcw

    BREAKING: Slovakia's prime minster Robert Fico shot and injured; WATCH first moments after incident

    Cannes 2024: All eyes on Urvashi Rautela as she walks the red carpet in stunning pink gown RKK

    Cannes 2024: All eyes on Urvashi Rautela as she walks the red carpet in stunning pink gown

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon