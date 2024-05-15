Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Thank PM Modi, Amit Shah': Recipients of citizenship certificate under CAA cherish new lease of life (WATCH)

    Recipients of first batch of citizenship certificates under the CAA on Wednesday expressed profound gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for what they described as a new lease of life.

    Thank PM Modi, Amit Shah Recipients of citizenship certificate under CAA cherish new lease of life (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 15, 2024, 6:39 PM IST

    In a poignant ceremony, the first batch of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was bestowed upon 14 individuals on Wednesday, marking the initiation of a transformative journey towards Indian nationality for persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. As each recipient received their long-awaited certificate, they expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, acknowledging the CAA as a beacon of hope and a pathway to a new beginning.

    Bharat, one of the beneficiaries, encapsulated the sentiments shared by many as he articulated, "I feel like I got a new life, I want to thank PM Modi for this...since 10-12 years we wanted the citizenship...I came from Pakistan...I never went to school there. I studied a little bit after coming here."

    Yashoda, another recipient, echoed Bharat's sentiments, highlighting the transformative impact of citizenship on her life. "I am staying in India since 2013, I have come from Pakistan...now that I have received citizenship, situation will be better...I have been waiting for this like when I will get citizenship and when my children will be able to study...grateful to PM Modi and India," she said in an interview with ANI.

    Arjun, who previously struggled with the absence of documentation, highlighted the transformative impact of citizenship on his children's future. He said, "I came to Delhi in 2014, earlier I stayed in Gujarat for 4 years...I am very happy that I got the citizenship. I couldn't study because I had no certificates, I was doing small jobs. Now, at least my children will be able to study...I am thankful to PM Modi and Amit Shah."

    Harish Kumar, reflecting on his 13-14 years of residence in Delhi, described the moment as a 'dream come true'. He said, "I have been living in Delhi for the last 13-14 years. This is a dream come true feeling, I am very happy, this is a new life to me...I am very thankful to the central govt."

    Meanwhile, Bhavna's story sheds light on the gendered dimensions of persecution faced by minorities in Pakistan. "I have got the citizenship today and I am feeling very happy, I can study further...I came here in 2014, and I was very happy when this (CAA) was passed...in Pakistan, we girls couldn't study and it was difficult to go out, if we had to go out, we used to wear burqa. In India, we get to study, I am currently in 11th standard and I got to tuition as well," she said.

    The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in December 2019 with the aim of providing Indian nationality to persecuted migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Specifically, it extends to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians facing persecution.

    Although the CAA received presidential approval after enactment, the rules governing the grant of Indian citizenship were only issued on March 11 of this year, following a delay of over four years.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 6:39 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India recorded 14% of global heatwave deaths over past 30 years, reveals alarming study gcw

    India recorded 14% of global heatwave deaths over past 30 years, reveals alarming study

    Couldnt study in Pakistan wore burqa Recipient of citizenship certificate under CAA speaks out (WATCH) snt

    'Couldn't study in Pakistan, wore burqa': Recipient of citizenship certificate under CAA speaks out (WATCH)

    Modi has made India strong on international stage Foreign tourist lauding PM in Varanasi goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Modi has made India strong on international stage': Foreign tourist lauding PM in Varanasi goes viral (WATCH)

    Kerala: Five-year-old infected with Amoebic meningoencephalitis in Malappuram; Know about brain infection anr

    Kerala: Five-year-old girl infected with Amoebic meningoencephalitis in Malappuram; Know about brain infection

    Waibhav remains alive in our hearts': Family mourns ex-Indian Army officer's death in Gaza (WATCH) AJR

    'Waibhav remains alive in our hearts': Family mourns ex-Indian Army officer's death in Gaza (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    India recorded 14% of global heatwave deaths over past 30 years, reveals alarming study gcw

    India recorded 14% of global heatwave deaths over past 30 years, reveals alarming study

    SEXY photos and video Disha Patani flaunts her bikini body at Thailand vacation RBA

    SEXY photos and video: Disha Patani shares HOT pictures from her Thailand vacay, flaunts her hot bikini body

    Couldnt study in Pakistan wore burqa Recipient of citizenship certificate under CAA speaks out (WATCH) snt

    'Couldn't study in Pakistan, wore burqa': Recipient of citizenship certificate under CAA speaks out (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: 'Pakistan faces mental block against India in World Cups' says Misbah-ul-Haq osf

    'Pakistan faces mental block against India in World Cups' says Misbah-ul-Haq

    Indian 2: Kamal Haasan, Shankar's film to release on THIS date RBA

    'Indian 2': Kamal Haasan, Shankar's film to release on THIS date

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon