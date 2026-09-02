CPI MP P Sandosh has announced a nationwide agitation from December 1 to 3 under the slogan 'Change is necessary'. The party aims to mobilise people over critical issues like inflation, unemployment, farmers' problems, and workers' concerns.

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh on Wednesday announced a nationwide agitation from December 1 to 3 under the slogan "Change is necessary", saying the party will mobilise people over issues including inflation, unemployment, farmers' problems and workers' concerns.

Speaking to ANI about the CPI national executive meeting in Delhi, Sandosh said representatives from across the country are participating in the meeting, and discussions are focused on taking the party's movement forward under the slogan, "Change is necessary."

Details of the Agitation

"We held a large rally at Ramlila Maidan in the capital. We have also announced a nationwide agitation on December 1-3, raising public issues such as inflation, unemployment, farmers' problems and workers' concerns," Sandosh said.

He said the party's immediate focus is to mobilise people around these issues and prepare for the nationwide agitation. "A committee will be formed to coordinate the campaign," he added.

The CPI leader said the national executive meeting is discussing ways to strengthen the party's movement and connect with people over issues affecting them.

The proposed agitation will focus on economic and livelihood-related concerns, including rising prices, employment, farmers' issues and the concerns of workers.

Sandosh said the party would work towards building wider public participation in the campaign ahead of the December agitation.

'Badlaav Zaroori Hai' Rally

Earlier on Tuesday, the Communist Party of India held its 'Badlaav Zaroori Hai' Rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

In a post on X, the CPI claimed that the call for a change is not just a slogan anymore but the mood of the nation. "History Being made at Ramlila Maidan! Thousands together. One voice. One energy. One message: #BadlaavZarooriHai The call for change isn't just a slogan anymore: it's the mood. It's the moment. It's the movement. Badlaav zaroori hai. Badlaav hokar rahega," the party said. (ANI)