Delhi CM Rekha Gupta interacted with citizens at a public hearing, addressing issues like education, waterlogging, and sanitation. She directed officials for time-bound resolutions and stressed prioritising long-pending complaints.

CM Vows Time-Bound Resolution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday interacted directly with citizens from different parts of the city during a public hearing held at the Chief Minister's Janseva Sadan. According to the Chief Minister's Office, she heard their problems and complaints one by one and directed the concerned officials to take necessary action and ensure time-bound resolution, depending on the seriousness of each case.

The Chief Minister said the government's doors must always remain open to the people. "Citizens should be able to approach the government directly with their problems, have their concerns heard with sensitivity, and should not have to make unnecessary rounds of government offices for a solution. This, she said, is the working culture of the present Delhi government."

Citizens Raise Diverse Issues

During the public hearing, citizens raised various issues related to education, pending award money, waterlogging, sewerage, electrical safety, sanitation, illegal construction and connections, among others, as per the release. The Chief Minister heard all the cases seriously and directed the concerned officials to ensure investigation, necessary action and time-bound resolution. She particularly stressed the need for sensitive action in matters related to the safety and education of students and for prioritising the resolution of complaints that have remained pending for a long time.

Some citizens also said that they had previously submitted complaints to the concerned departments, but their issues had remained unresolved despite the passage of considerable time, as per the release. The Chief Minister clearly directed officials to review long-pending complaints on priority and take forward cases wherever administrative action was required. "She said the purpose of a public hearing is not merely to listen to citizens' complaints, but to take them through to a resolution."

CM's 'Work Culture' Post

In a post on X, Gputa wrote, "Today, during the public hearing at the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan, I met with citizens who came from different areas of Delhi, listened to their concerns, and gave necessary instructions to the officials for resolving their problems. The government's doors remain open for the public; their voices are heard directly, and solutions are provided on time--this is our work culture. Every citizen of Delhi is a member of our family. Their worries are our worries, and their solutions are our responsibility."

आज मुख्यमंत्री जनसेवा सदन में जनसुनवाई के दौरान दिल्ली के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों से आए नागरिकों से मुलाकात की, उनकी बातें सुनीं और समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए अधिकारियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। सरकार का दरवाजा जनता के लिए खुला रहे, उनकी बात सीधे सुनी जाए और समाधान भी समय पर मिले, यही… pic.twitter.com/hNfl5YFivj — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 2, 2026

Enthusiasm for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana

During the public hearing, women showed considerable enthusiasm over the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana. Women who came from different parts of the city greeted Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and expressed their enthusiasm and confidence in the scheme. They were also happy about the release, from September 1, of the first instalment of Rs 2,500 to eligible women under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana. Expressing their gratitude to the Chief Minister, they described the scheme as an important initiative towards the economic empowerment of women.

Citizens Extend Janmashtami Greetings

"Some citizens who attended the public hearing also brought Laddu Gopal idols prepared with their own hands for the Chief Minister. They presented the idols to the Chief Minister and extended their greetings on Janmashtami." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)