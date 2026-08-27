Assam Rifles and DRI seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 168 crore in Cachar district, arresting one. Separately, RPF and NCB recovered heroin worth Rs 2.33 crore from a train in Guwahati, apprehending two individuals in a joint operation.

Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Silchar, seized a narcotics consignment worth approximately Rs 168 crore during a joint operation in Assam's Cachar district, officials said on Thursday. The operation was conducted on the night of Tuesday and Wednesday at Jujhang Pahar in Lakhipur, Cachar district, leading to the recovery of 5,60,000 Yaba tablets weighing around 60 kg. One person was apprehended during the operation, and a truck allegedly used for transporting the contraband was also seized.

According to Assam Rifles, the consignment was suspected to have originated from Manipur and was being transported towards Assam through NH-37. The seizure is expected to deal a major blow to the inter-state narcotics network, reaffirming Assam Rifles' efforts to disrupt trafficking routes and safeguard the youth of the Northeast, it said.

Heroin Seized in Guwahati

Earlier, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a joint operation, recovered and seized 1.168 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.33 crore from a passenger train at Guwahati railway station, an official said.

A senior official of RPF Guwahati on Tuesday said that a joint operation was conducted by the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad of the Railway Protection Force at Guwahati station (GHY) and NCB, Guwahati, in the DN Kamrup Express at Guwahati Railway Station.

"During checking of Coach No. A-2, two persons travelling on Berths/Seats No. 17 & 18 were intercepted and subjected to checking. During the course of checking, 4 packets containing suspected Heroin (Brown Sugar) were found concealed in their baggage," the RPF official said.

The joint team apprehended two persons, namely Azabur Rahman (22 years old) and Sahajahan Ali (18 years old).

On weighing, the four packets were found to contain a total of 1.168 kg (292 + 289 + 310 + 277 grams) of suspected Heroin (Brown Sugar).