Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Ikram Shariff held a virtual interaction with students of residential schools, seeking direct feedback on food quality and infrastructure. Students raised demands for RO plants, repairs, and libraries.

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], August 27 (ANI): Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Ikram Shariff held a direct virtual interaction with students of residential schools in the district to obtain feedback on the quality of food being served and the availability of basic infrastructure facilities.

During the Google Meet interaction held on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner spoke to students from classes 6 to 10 from around 15 selected residential schools functioning under the Social Welfare, Minority Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare departments.

Shariff sought direct feedback from the students on the food arrangements at their hostels and asked whether breakfast, lunch and dinner were being served properly and in adequate quality. The interaction was aimed at ensuring that students living in residential schools receive proper food, cleanliness and other basic facilities.

Students Voice Infrastructure Concerns

During the session, students also placed several demands before the Deputy Commissioner concerning infrastructure and facilities at their schools and hostels. Among the issues raised by the students were the repair of non-functional solar systems, installation of RO plants to ensure access to clean drinking water, construction of boundary walls for better security and establishment of library facilities in hostels.

DC Assures Prompt Action

Responding to the concerns, Shariff assured the students that cleanliness in and around the school premises would be given priority and that the administration would look into the issues raised by them.

"Ensuring the supply of quality food is our responsibility; do not worry about it. You have cleared competitive exams to get here. To build a bright future, dedicate more time to rigorous study. Put in every effort to reach high positions and score well in your annual exams," he told the students.

Officials Directed to List Requirements

The Deputy Commissioner also directed officials from the concerned departments to immediately prepare and submit a detailed list of infrastructure requirements identified by the schools. The list is expected to include requirements such as desks, electrical repairs, building-related works and RO plants, among other basic facilities.

Shariff said the identified requirements would be addressed using funds available through the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) or through allocations made by the respective departments.

The direct interaction with students is part of efforts to obtain first-hand information about the functioning of residential schools rather than relying solely on departmental reports.

Officials from the Social Welfare Department, Minority Welfare Department and Backward Classes Welfare Department participated in the interaction.

Joint Director of the Social Welfare Department Preeti Doddamani, District Minority Welfare Officer and In-charge BCM Officer Sangamesh were also present during the virtual meeting.

The administration's focus on food quality and infrastructure comes as residential schools cater to students from Classes 6 to 10, making adequate nutrition, safe accommodation, clean drinking water and suitable learning facilities important for their education and overall development. (ANI)