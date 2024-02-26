Congress promises to scrap Agnipath, reintroduce old armed services recruitment scheme

Initiated in 2022 despite widespread protests, Agnipath aims to bring more individuals into the armed forces through four-year contracts, ultimately lowering the average age of the military.

The Congress party has pledged to revoke the controversial Agnipath scheme and revert to the previous armed services recruitment system if it secures victory in the upcoming elections. The announcement comes on the heels of a letter from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to President Droupadi Murmu, expressing reservations about Agnipath's shortened tenure and reduced service benefits.

Initiated in 2022 despite widespread protests, Agnipath aims to bring more individuals into the armed forces through four-year contracts, ultimately lowering the average age of the military. However, the Congress party, echoing concerns raised by Kharge, decries the scheme as a politically motivated cost-cutting measure that compromises national security.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, speaking at a joint press conference with Member of Parliament Deepender Hooda, criticized the government's allocation of funds, questioning budget priorities. Pilot argued that if substantial resources are generated through defense exports and indigenous manufacturing, they should be directed towards supporting the armed forces, recruitment, and the well-being of soldiers' families.

Pilot further emphasized that Agnipath has weakened the army and accused the government of implementing measures that hinder the armed forces. The Congress party contends that the scheme lacks demand from the army, its leadership, the youth, and political parties. Hooda pointed out a decline in army recruitment under Agnipath, expressing concern that the force could decrease from 1.4 million to 800,000 within a decade if recruitment numbers continue to fall.

In addition, Hooda criticized the government for failing to fulfill the promised "One Rank, One Pension" and accused BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya of suggesting that Agniveers, under the scheme, might be relegated to jobs as security guards at BJP offices.

The adverse impact of Agnipath, as highlighted by Hooda, includes soldiers returning home after four years without a pension, potentially forcing them into undesirable circumstances. The Congress party argues that such schemes compromise national security and integrity.

Kharge's letter to President Murmu outlined the uncertainty faced by nearly 200,000 individuals due to the new recruitment process. He highlighted that these candidates, who had undergone rigorous testing and believed they were accepted into the armed services, saw their dreams shattered by the government's decision to replace the existing recruitment process with Agnipath.

While the Supreme Court validated the Agnipath scheme last year, stating that it is neither arbitrary nor subject to judicial interference, the Congress party remains steadfast in its commitment to reevaluate and overhaul armed services recruitment if it assumes power.

The scheme, applicable to individuals aged 17-and-a-half to 21, allows a four-year tenure, with 25% of recruits having the opportunity for regular service. Congress aims to address what it perceives as a critical issue impacting the armed forces and national security.