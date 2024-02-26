Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sandeshkhali row: 'Sheikh Shahjahan should be arrested,' says Calcutta HC amid row over harassment allegations

    The court's clarification follows an astonishing claim by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday night, stating that the Bengal government is unable to arrest Shahjahan due to the court having "tied the hands of the police."

    Sandeshkhali row: Sheikh Shahjahan should be arrested, says Calcutta High Court amid row over harassment allegations AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

    The Kolkata High Court on Monday (February 26) clarified that there is no order preventing the Bengal Police from arresting Sheikh Shahjahan, the main accused in the sexual assault and land grab case in Sandeshkhali. The court emphasized that there is no stay on the arrest in any proceeding, and Shahjahan, named as an accused, should be apprehended.

    The court's clarification follows an astonishing claim by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday night, stating that the Bengal government is unable to arrest Shahjahan due to the court having "tied the hands of the police."

    Farmers protest 2.0: Mother urges protesters to release son's body to perform final rites (WATCH)

    Banerjee's comments were criticized by the opposition BJP, who deemed it as "contempt of court," as he appeared to blame the High Court for the delay in the Sandeshkhali investigations.

    The court was informed that 43 FIRs were registered till December of the previous year, with 42 resulting in chargesheets. Regarding the land grabbing cases involving tribal community members, seven cases were initiated, and since February 8, 24 cases of land grabbing with various sections were filed.

    The court dryly observed that it was surprising that no arrests were made in the land grabbing cases over four years.

    'Give Kejriwal Nobel Prize for playing victimhood card': BJP after Delhi CM skips 7th ED summons

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 1:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi lays foundation stone for re-development of 554 Railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme AJR

    PM Modi lays foundation stone for re-development of 554 Railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

    Bengaluru cop allegedly threatens woman of filing 'drink and drive' case, demands Rs 15,000 bribe vkp

    Bengaluru cop allegedly threatens woman of filing ‘drink and drive’ case, demands Rs 15,000 bribe

    Farmers protest 2.0: Mother urges protesters to release son's body to perform final rites WATCH AJR

    Farmers protest 2.0: Mother urges protesters to release son's body to perform final rites (WATCH)

    Surat youth tragically dies in Russia-Ukraine warfront, devastated family seeks answers from Indian govt snt

    Surat youth tragically dies in Russia-Ukraine warfront, devastated family seeks answers from Indian govt

    Goods train with 53 wagons runs driverless for at 90 kmph over 80km!

    Goods train with 53 wagons runs driverless for at 90 kmph over 80km! (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Rent for New York tiniest apartment with no kitchen bathroom will blow your mind (WATCH) gcw

    Rent for New York's 'tiniest' apartment with no kitchen, bathroom will blow your mind (WATCH)

    cricket UP's Sameer Rizvi slams triple ton in clash against Saurashtra; CSK fans rejoice batter finding form osf

    UP's Sameer Rizvi slams triple ton in clash against Saurashtra; CSK fans rejoice batter finding form

    Bengaluru: Young woman allegedly molested by unknown assailant at Lalbagh, father shares his pic on X vkp

    Bengaluru: Young woman allegedly molested by unknown assailant at Lalbagh, father shares his pic on X

    Did Ajay Devgn charge Rs 4.35 crore per minute for 'RRR'? RKK

    Did Ajay Devgn charge Rs 4.35 crore per minute for 'RRR'?

    6 home remedies for throat infection anr eai

    6 home remedies for throat infection

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon