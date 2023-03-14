Congress, pro-Kannada outfits stage protest on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway against 'high toll rate'

The vehicles are categorised into six types. Car owners will have to pay Rs 135 for a single trip on Bengaluru–Nidaghatta section. They have to pay Rs 205 for the return journey within a day. The toll rate for mini-bus will be Rs 220 and for buses, it will be Rs 460 (single journey).

Congress and pro-Kannada organisations on Tuesday (March 14) staged protest on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway against the "high rate of toll" levied on motorists using the expressway on the first day of toll collection. Heavy police have been deployed at Kaniminike toll plaza in view of protest.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) started toll collection on the the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section of the Expressway from 8 am today.

According to the notification, toll rate for a single journey on the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section will range from Rs 135 to Rs 880, depending on the category of the vehicle.

It can be seen that the vehicles are categorised into six types. Car owners will have to pay Rs 135 for a single trip on Bengaluru–Nidaghatta section. They have to pay Rs 205 for the return journey within a day. The toll rate for mini-bus will be Rs 220 and for buses, it will be Rs 460 (single journey).

It is also said that the tolls rate is likely to be revised by the NHAI once the work on second package between Nidaghatta to Mysuru gets completed. Some civil works are still underway at locations like Budanur.

The 118 km access-controlled highway constructed as part of the Union Government's flagship Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

The Rs 9,000 crore corridor cuts down the travel time between the two key cities to just 75 minutes from the current three hours.